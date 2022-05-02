ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
N-methyladenosine (mA) methyltransferase METTL3-mediated LINC00680 accelerates osteoarthritis through mA/SIRT1 manner

By Jiangdong Ren
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIncreasing evidence suggest the biological roles of N6-methyladenosine (m6A) and long noncoding RNAs (lncRNAs) in the bone disease, especially osteoarthritis (OA). However, the interaction of m6A and lncRNA in osteoarthritis is still unclear. Here, we found that a m6A-related lncRNA LINC00680 upregulated in the OA tissue and IL-1Î²-induced isolated primary chondrocytes....

#Methyltransferase#Osteoarthritis#Lung Cancer#Reproduction#Lncrna#Ecm
