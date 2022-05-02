ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

2867 N Central Park Avenue #2ND

bhhschicago.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeautiful 3 bedroom apartment, 1 bath. Large living...

www.bhhschicago.com

Comments / 0

Related
Block Club Chicago

Mayor Blames Whole Foods’ Prices For Englewood Store Failure, Pledges To Replace It

ENGLEWOOD — Mayor Lori Lightfoot is vowing to bring another grocery store to Englewood as Whole Foods Market closes one of its only South Side locations. Whole Foods Market announced Friday the company will close the DePaul University shop and the Englewood store at 832 W. 63rd St., which opened less than six years ago as part of a pledge to bring more fresh food options to a food desert. Six stores are closing across the country, company officials said.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

City of Chicago issues 'Chicagwa' water in a can at total cost of $125,000

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A curious thing happened Tuesday – the City of Chicago came out with an offering of city tap water in a can, called "Chicagwa." Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced plans Tuesday for the new branding campaign to promote the city's water quality. It is a limited edition of cans featuring different designs by local artists. "What we've done in investments that we've made is really step up our ability to deliver clean, safe drinking water to Chicagoans and our regional partners for decades to come," said Mayor Lori Lightfoot. The Chicagwa can run features six different designs. The...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Business
Chicago, IL
Real Estate
Local
Illinois Real Estate
Local
Illinois Business
97ZOK

Illinois is Home to One of America’s Best Seafood Restaurants

If the only seafood you know is Long John Silver or Red Lobster, you've really been missing out. Although those cheddar biscuits are pretty amazing. Best Seafood Restaurants in the U.S. Other than some menu items, one thing most of the highest-rated seafood restaurants have in common is that they...
CBS Chicago

Bridgeport homeowner stuck with $40K bill after city denies damage claim from water main flooding

CHICAGO (CBS) -- With any hope, we're finally moving out of Chicago's winter, but that just means moving into its other season: construction. Summer is always busy with projects, and this next story's about one that happened in Bridgeport last year.Homeowner Steve Balser told CBS 2 that work by city crews flooded his basement and cost him thousands.Chicago's Department of Law denies that, but almost a year later, Balser's not done fighting. On a sunny day in May of last year, Chicago Water Department crews started digging up the street next to Balser's home in Bridgeport."It was an improvement to...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing List
Jennifer Geer

What's the deal with all the gnats, Chicago?

Your answers on how to repel them, and do we know why there are so many this year?. (CHICAGO) Social media has been abuzz with reports of gnat swarms in Chicago, especially near the lakefront. One Twitter user posted, "I'm abandoning Chicago the gnats have won."
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Eater

Piccolo Sogno Co-Owner to Open Two New Italian Bakery-Cafes in June

Dolci Amori, an Italian bakery owned by Ciro Longobardo (who’s also a co-owner of the Italian restaurant Piccolo Sogno in the Fulton River District) has been a work in progress for more than two years. First the pandemic hit. Then the pastry chef couldn’t immigrate from Naples to Chicago because the borders were closed. Then there was a long wait for equipment and inspections. Then Longobardo had a stroke. And then his mother died.
CHICAGO, IL
Secret Chicago

Watch Movies On A Gorgeous Rooftop This Summer

Fulton Market just upped their movie-theater game with a brand new rooftop movie experience. The London-based Rooftop Cinema Clu b is coming to Chicago and is set to open this May. The Rooftop Cinema Club will premiere its first film on May 26 at the luxe Fulton Market location. Tickets will range from $18–$27 and are set to go on sale starting May 3rd.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago SummerDance is back for 2022, returning with live dance in Chicago parks and Spirit of Music Garden

Chicago SummerDance returns this summer in full force, live and in person, how appropriate for 2022 being the Year of Chicago Dance. The schedule, announced Wednesday by Mayor Lori Lightfoot and the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events, kicks off in June and includes events for Taste of Chicago in July. Many of the early events are SummerDance in the Parks, with dancing and music ...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy