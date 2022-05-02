ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarrant County, TX

Ex-Fort Worth officer Aaron Dean’s lawyers want murder trial moved due to news coverage

fox4news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDean's defense attorneys played hours of news coverage of the case...

www.fox4news.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Hearing to Delay, Move Former FW Officer Aaron Dean's Trial Continues Tuesday

Former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean's defense is in court this week to ask a judge to delay and move his murder trial which is scheduled to begin as early as May 16. It's unclear when the judge will make a ruling. The pre-trial hearing, which began on Monday, lasted all day Tuesday and will continue Wednesday at 9 a.m.
FORT WORTH, TX
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS News

Escaped murder suspect Casey White and missing corrections official Vicky White had a "special relationship," Alabama sheriff says

An Alabama sheriff's office said Tuesday that escaped murder suspect Casey Cole White and missing corrections official Vicky White, who is suspected of helping him escape, had a "special relationship." The sheriff's office did not provide any additional information about the alleged relationship. "Investigators received information from inmates at the...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Tarrant County, TX
Tarrant County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Pitchfork

Grandmaster Flash & the Furious Five’s Kidd Creole Sentenced to 16 Years in Prison for Manslaughter

Note: This article contains descriptions of violence. Nathaniel Glover, better known as Kidd Creole from Grandmaster Flash & the Furious Five, has been sentenced to 16 years in prison stemming from a first degree manslaughter conviction, TMZ reports. Last month, a New York Supreme Court jury found Glover guilty of stabbing an unhoused man to death in August 2017. TMZ reports that in addition to the 16-year sentence, Glover will face five years of post-release supervision.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Lawyers#Violent Crime
CBS DFW

Fort Worth police officer Benjamin Johnson arrested, charged with assault

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Fort Worth police officer Benjamin Johnson was arrested in Benbrook on Sunday and is charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, authorities say. The incident happened while he was off-duty, according to a news release from the Fort Worth Police Department.Officer Johnson, who has worked for the department for four years, was placed on restricted duty and stripped of all police powers pending the outcome of an investigation surrounding the allegations, police said.In a statement the department said: "The Fort Worth Police Department holds its officers to a high standard both on and off duty, and does not tolerate criminal misconduct or unethical behavior; therefore, a thorough investigation into the circumstances will be conducted," said the department in a statement.Officer Johnson was assigned to the Directed Response Unit at the time of his arrest.
FORT WORTH, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS News

Escaped Alabama inmate Casey Cole White threatened to kill his ex-girlfriend and her sister if he ever got out of prison, authorities say

The U.S. Marshals Service said Wednesday that it is working to protect the ex-girlfriend of Casey Cole White, the capital murder suspect who escaped an Alabama jail last Friday after allegedly receiving help from corrections official Vicky White. The Service said in a statement that Casey Cole White threatened in 2015 to kill his ex-girlfriend and her sister if he ever got out of prison, saying he also wanted police to kill him.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy