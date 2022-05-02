2023 NFL Draft: Ranking 10 college football stars to watch next year

How do things look for Texas in the Big 12 and College Football Playoff race this year? Let's look at the full Texas football schedule for the Longhorns' 2022 season. Texas football 2022 scheduleWeek 1, Sept. 3 vs. UL Monroe Week 2, Sept. 10 vs. Alabama Week 3, Sept. 17 vs. UTSA Week 4, Sept. 24 at ...
Steven Johnson, a tight end who was drafted by the New England Patriots in 1988, made headlines in 2021 for his involvement with Sonya Curry, mother to NBA players Steph Curry and Seth Curry. Sonya filed for divorce after 33 years of marriage with Dell Curry and the pair accused...
With the 2022 NFL Draft in the books, rosters are officially starting to take shape heading into next season. And there's one team in particular that appears to be clicking on all cylinders. On Monday's edition of "The Herd," Colin Cowherd explained why he believes the Denver Broncos won the...
Tiger Stadium at LSU is known the world over for its loud, raucous atmosphere during the college football season, with fan noise even registering as a small earthquake on the seismograph at the school's geoscience department. Most recently, however, it wasn't the LSU football team that made ...
Among the short list of potential candidates to become the next head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers, one man who has been talked about is former NBA coach Mark Jackson. He is reportedly someone who would get LeBron James “enthused” if he were to be hired by L.A. general manager Rob Pelinka.
It's not often you see the underdog push anybody around in college football. Usually, it's the big schools that get their way and clean up in the biggest games. Just six of 130 FBS programs have made up almost 80 percent of College Football Playoff spots since 2014, so there's definitely a ...
Oklahoma thought that Lincoln Riley would be the one to lead the football program as it made the move to the SEC in future, but the coach undid those plans by taking the USC job instead. It didn't take long for the chattering classes to make that connection, and claim that Riley left the Sooners so ...
The Cleveland Browns now have star quarterback Deshaun Watson atop the depth chart and are still looking to trade former starter Baker Mayfield and the $18.858 million of fully guaranteed salary for 2022 attached to his contract. Thus far, the Browns have clearly found no interested parties, and ESPN's Dianna...
The Arizona Cardinals appeared to be headed to the Super Bowl last season when they started out with a 7-0 record. However, their hopes were dashed in the opening round of the National Football League (NFL) Playoffs against the Los Angeles Rams, the eventual Super Bowl champion.
Shaheen Holloway’s Patrick School connection is already bearing fruit. Al-Amir Dawes, a Newark native who came up the ranks at Holloway’s high school alma mater, announced Wednesday that he is transferring from Clemson to Seton Hall. Seton Hall recruited Dawes hard the first time around, when he was...
One of the top players left in the college football transfer portal has announced his new destination as wide receiver Bru McCoy said he will leave USC and play at Tennessee this season. The wide receiver didn't play for the Trojans a year ago, but did appear in six games during the 2020 season. He ...
It's not often the college football schedule gives you a ton of great non-conference games, but the 2022 season could be an outlier. The first month of the season brings us several very interesting matchups between elite teams — and teams trying to become elite — that will have a direct ...
ARLINGTON, TX- The Houston Texans and the Dallas Cowboys have signed several players who were not drafted. Right after the NFL Draft, all 32 teams go into a frenzy to sign players who could improve their team. Unlike drafted players, the players not drafted have the ability to sign with any team that want to sign them. They could have several teams come to them only to choose the team of their liking.
Comments / 0