Great Falls, MT

Great Falls discontinuing phone-in option for public comment during city commission meetings

By Tribune Staff
Great Falls Tribune
 2 days ago

The COVID-19 phone-in option for the city commission meetings is being discontinued, due to call-in delays and dropped calls, according to a city press release Monday.

"The City will continue to ensure the public has the required legal access to provide public comments," the release read.

For the May 3 meeting and subsequent city commission meetings, the public is encouraged to provide comments in the following ways:

• Attend the meeting in person at the Civic Center.• Provide public comments in writing by 12:00 PM the day of the meeting: Mail to City Clerk, PO Box 5021, Great Falls, MT 59403, or via email to: commission@greatfallsmt.net. Include the agenda item or agenda item number in the subject line, and include the name of the commenter and either an address or whether the commenter is a city resident. Written communication received by that time will be shared with the city commission and appropriate city staff for consideration during the agenda item and before final vote on the matter; and, will be so noted in the official record of the meeting.

The public may view and listen to the meeting on government access channel City-190, cable channel 190; or online at https://greatfallsmt.net/livestream . The agenda packet material is available on the city’s website: https://greatfallsmt.net/meetings .

