ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

The EU Accuses Apple of Abusing Its Mobile Payments Power

By The Daily Upside
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 2 days ago

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.

The conversation about the future of digital wallets is due to reverberate with the sound of real coins clinking in billions of virtual pockets. Analysts at Juniper Research predict that by 2026 -- that's in less than four years -- $12 trillion in payments will be processed using the technology.

On Monday, the European Union made clear that it wants that enormous market to be open and monopoly free. EU regulators threatened to fine Apple to the tune of billions for allegedly engaging in anti-competitive practices by denying rivals access to its mobile Apple Pay system.

Change in Apple's Wallet

At the core of the spat is whose software gets to use whose hardware. The European Commission (EC) says Apple has blocked competitors from accessing the near-field communication (NFC) technology on its devices. NFC lets phones connect to payment systems, which in turn offer the convenience of tapping and paying for items at physical checkouts. Tap-and-pay uses software that lets you store payment methods, hence the moniker digital wallet .

Apple's iOS mobile operating system has a 27% market share in Europe, according to data firm Statista. The EC's charge -- namely, that Apple had "restricted third-party access to key technology necessary to develop rival mobile wallet solutions on Apple's devices" belonging to better than a quarter of the people on the Continent -- could come with headline-grabbing, multi-billion-dollar fines larger than Latvia's GDP:

  • Under EU rules, Apple could be fined up to 10% of its global revenue (that's a potential fine of $36.6 billion, aka €34.85 billion). For now, the charges are part of a "preliminary view" in which regulators allege the company "abused its dominant position." Apple still has the chance to respond before any formal conclusion is made.
  • Especially hurt by Apple's control are a consortium of French banks, including BNP Paribas, Société Générale and La Banque Postale. They developed their own payment system, called Paylib, but it can't run on Apple devices (Google's Android phones do allow it). Other services that can't access Apple's NFC tech include PayPal, Google Pay, Lydia, and Venmo.

Familiar Foes: Like a comic book hero-and-villain duo, Apple and the EC seem destined to do battle forever -- in serialized installments, of course. Earlier this month, the EC added a second charge to an ongoing investigation into allegations that Apple has distorted competition in music streaming (the probe was triggered by a complaint from rival Spotify). And then let's not forget that the two are still battling it out in appeals court over a €13 billion bill for alleged tax evasion -- levied by the Commission in 2016 and overturned in 2020.



Comments / 0

Related
TechCrunch

Stripe flexes its fintech muscle with Financial Connections to pull banking data automatically

These include verifying accounts for payments and payouts; to check balances ahead of a payment being made to ensure there’s enough money there; to confirm account ownership. Details like these can in turn be used to help underwrite risk for loans; to track spending patterns and automatically pay bills; and more — in other words, financial data that’s useful or necessary to run financial transactions over other Stripe services like Stripe Connect, ACH payments or Stripe Capital-powered loans.
ECONOMY
pymnts

Today in the Connected Economy: Telegram OKs Crypto Payments, Bored Ape Sells Metaverse Land

Today in the connected economy, messaging service Telegram announces plans to let its users send and receive payments using cryptocurrency. Also, Yuga Labs — makers of the Bored Ape Yacht Club — prepares to sell $300 million worth of virtual land in the metaverse, while Western Union expands its partnership with the U.K. postal service to allow cross-border payments.
TECHNOLOGY
Engadget

Apple sues chip startup for alleged theft of trade secrets

Apple has accused a company of stealing its trade secrets. In a complaint filed Friday, the tech giant claims , a “stealth-mode” startup based out of Mountain View, California, led a recent “coordinated campaign” to poach employees from Apple's chip design division. According to , the...
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Pay#Mobile Payments#Smart Phone#Ios#Eu#The Daily Upside#Juniper Research#The European Union#The European Commission#Ec#Nfc#Statista#Walle
Reuters

Crypto exchange Coinbase opens up NFT marketplace to all users

May 4 (Reuters) - Coinbase Global Inc (COIN.O) is opening up its non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace to all users, the U.S. cryptocurrency exchange said in a Twitter post on Wednesday, a platform which it had earlier rolled out for select users in the United States. Coinbase said its NFT marketplace...
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Google
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Phone Arena

T-Mobile suffers another system breach, this time at the hands of teen hackers

Cyber-crime gang Lapsus$ which had successfully hacked NVIDIA, Samsung, and Microsoft, was able to get into T-Mobile's systems multiple times in March, per Krebs on Security. LAPSUS$ was run by a bunch of teenagers apparently and its most active members are now behind the bars. Krebs on Security obtained a week's worth of private chats between key LAPSUS$ members, which gives a glimpse into their modus operandi.
TECHNOLOGY
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
BUSINESS
pymnts

Indian Grocer Zepto Nets $200M for Expansion

Zepto, the Indian grocery startup, has said it’s raised new funding of $200 million, a Reuters report says. This values the company at around $900 million. Reuters writes that the company has been benefiting from new investor interest in the sector where companies have been winning customers over with faster deliveries — now down to just 10 minutes.
BUSINESS
TechSpot

India tells VPN, cloud, and crypto companies to collect user data or face imprisonment

A hot potato: Users of VPNs expect that the services will protect their privacy, but a new directive in India will force companies not only to collect an extensive amount of user data but also to store it for five years and hand it over if requested. The ruling applies to Virtual Private Network providers, data centers, cloud service providers, and crypto exchanges.
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

Inclusive fintech is hard to do right, so Line has a different direction

Akshay Krishnaiah, the founder and CEO of Line, thinks he can get users onboard for his vision of a more inclusive financial network. His startup doles out emergency lines of funds to people — as low as $10 — without charging interest or demanding proof of credit history and income. Over time, as trust grows from repayment, so does a customer’s ability to request larger checks.
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
181K+
Followers
90K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy