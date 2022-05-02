ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

BYU forward Lohner transferring to Baylor in his home state

 2 days ago

WACO, Texas (AP) — BYU forward Caleb Lohner is transferring to Baylor in his home state after two seasons...

