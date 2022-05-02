With VR, Ohio man finds new meaning to 'working remotely'

A new trend in treasure hunting called magnet fishing has blown up over the past two years, evidenced by an explosion of YouTube channels covering the hobby. Magnet fishing is a pretty simple activity. Hobbyists attach high-powered magnets to strong ropes, drop them into waterways and see what they attract.
After Meta's (MVRS) - Get Meta Report recent first quarter earnings call, many were left bewildered by some of the company's choices. While the results it reported were mixed, one glaring item was impossible to ignore: It lost a whopping $10 billion in 2021 from its Reality Labs division. As...
Comments / 0