Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler Are Doing High-Fashion PDA at the Met Gala

By Sam Reed
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Don't you love when hot people in love are hot and in love and in public?. Kaia Gerber, a model, and Austin Butler, an actor famous for looking like a model, arrived at the Met Gala red carpet and immediately turned on...

