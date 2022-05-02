ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Masked Dancer: Peter Crouch to join panel for new series

By Louis Chilton
 2 days ago

Peter Crouch will be joining the next season of The Masked Dancer UK as a panelist.

The former England and Liverpool FC footballer is replacing Mo Gilligan , who was unable to return regularly this year due to touring comittments.

Crouch, who was known during his playing career for his “Robot” dance goal celebration, will sit alongside Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and Oti Mabuse and try to identify the celebrities who perform dance routines beneath elaborate themed costumes.

“The show is a firm favourite in our household and when asked I jumped at the chance to take part,” Crouch told ITV .

“I am competitive and I’m currently scrolling through friends’ socials looking for those tell-tale dance moves,” he said.

“Another plus is by being on the panel my social media, family and friends won’t be constantly speculating that I’m hiding behind one of the masks!”

Gilligan, meanwhile, said: “I love being a part of the Masked Team so I’m gutted to be missing most of the series this year as I’ll be working in the US. But I’ve got the perfect sub to take my place.

“A legend on and off the pitch and one of the nicest guys in the industry, Crouchy knows a thing or two about fancy footwork, we’ve got this!”

The Masked Dancer returns to ITV later this year.

