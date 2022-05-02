ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

John Lewis launches recruitment drive amid online growth

By Anna Wise
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OLGqw_0fQxyW1v00

The John Lewis Partnership is recruiting for more than 150 roles in engineering and delivery driving as part of a big investment in its online shops.

The retail giant, which also owns Waitrose supermarket, said its recruitment drive will help grow its online stores, which together have more than 55 million visits a month.

Online sales have rocketed in the wake of the home delivery boom prompted by pandemic closures.

They now make up almost 70% of John Lewis’s total sales, while Waitrose has seen its online share quadruple from 5% in 2020 to nearly 20% this year.

It comes after John Lewis last month said it was bringing back its 3% staff bonus after scrapping payouts last year for the first time since 1953.

But plans to grow the business’s online team follows recent sweeping job cuts across its high street stores.

Last July, the group said it planned to axe a further 1,000 jobs after closing 16 department stores, amounting to nearly 4,000 total job cuts in just over a year.

The overhaul enabled John Lewis to slash costs by £170 million, while it reported a strong pre-tax profit rise to £181 million in the year to January 29.

The retailer said last week it paid off a £150 million bank loan before it was due to avoid unnecessary interest charges and to prepare for a possible UK recession.

The head office vacancies announced today include software, cloud platform, and data engineers to help innovate the business and grow its shopping apps.

It has also posted over 70 driver openings across the UK as the demand for home deliveries of groceries and homeware remains high.

Sandra Christie, head of engineering at the group, said: “We have an industry leading team driving the digital growth of our two iconic brands, Waitrose and John Lewis.

“It’s our partners who make the difference and we’re really excited to be making this significant investment in growing our engineering talent.”

John Lewis said its employees can receive benefits including flexible working, store discounts and equal parental leave.

Comments / 0

Related
Engadget

Bose is reportedly laying off staff amid poor sales

Bose might not be the unassailable audio giant it once was. Boston Globe sources say the company has been implementing "rolling layoffs" in recent years, with public data indicating that its headcount dropped from 9,000 in 2019 to 7,000 in 2021. Recently departed employees told the newspaper that Bose had fallen short of sales targets as new products struggled in the market, including the Frames audio glasses and SoundControl hearing aids. Competition from rivals like Apple and Sony is also believed to have hurt Bose's bottom line.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Bank boss: Firms should consider ‘hardship’ of others when setting executive pay

Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey has called on firms to consider the “hardship” being faced by many on low incomes amid the cost-of-living crisis when setting pay for top bosses.Mr Bailey said companies need to “bear in mind” the struggles that will be felt by many Britons, with the poorest set to be hit hardest by soaring energy and food bills.His comments come as the corporate annual general meeting (AGM) season gets into full swing, with investors already showing their dissatisfaction with executive pay.Barclays saw nearly 11% of shareholders vote against its pay plans on Wednesday in protest at...
BUSINESS
CBS News

The best deals at Amazon ahead of Amazon Prime Day

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Amazon Prime Day may still be months away, but that doesn't mean there's a shortage of deals available at Amazon...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#Waitrose
marthastewart.com

GE Refrigerators Sold at Home Depot, Lowe's, and Best Buy Recalled Due to 71 Reports of Detaching Handles

GE Appliances announced that they are recalling six models of free-standing French door refrigerators due to over 70 reports of handles detaching from the freezer doors. On Thursday, the company issued a statement to alert consumers about this problem. They noted that the recall includes models with bottom freezers in fingerprint resistant stainless steel, which were manufactured from February 2020 through August 2021.
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Independent

Ryanair denies boarding to 15-year-old whose passport is valid for Spain flight

The Schoneville family from Motherwell made a very early start for their holiday flight to Tenerife on Monday morning, 2 May.Parents Lisa and Neil, Zak aged 15 and his sister Lily, 13, arrived at Glasgow Prestwick airport at 4am ahead of the 6.10am departure of flight FR653.They were first in the queue for Ryanair. But within minutes they were told they would not be flying.The airline claimed Zak’s passport had expired – even though it has five months to run.The travel document was issued in March 2017 and has an expiry date of 31 October 2022. It meets the...
WORLD
ETOnline.com

The Best Deals at Best Buy's 4-Day Sale: Last Day to Save Big on Samsung, LG, Bose and More

If you've been on the hunt for major savings to upgrade your TV, laptop, and home gadgets, you're in luck. Right now, Best Buy is hosting a four-day flash sale with deep sitewide discounts on hundreds of items from Samsung TVs and HP Chromebooks to popular video games. Best Buy's sale has major savings on some of the hottest tech and appliances of the year, but it ends tonight, so now's your last chance to score the discounts.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
GamesRadar+

Xbox Series X restock updates: where to buy the new Xbox consoles

Xbox Series X restocks are flying right now. We're seeing more and more consoles hitting the shelves than ever before now, and some of them are even remaining there. That means the Xbox Series X stock drought may well be behind us. You can still find the console available at Best Buy, and if those console have left the shelves you can bet other retailers will have them very shortly.
VIDEO GAMES
SPY

Don’t Wait for Prime Day: Right Now All Amazon Echo Smart Speakers Are on Sale

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. You may own a few of them already, but there’s nothing wrong with adding another smart speaker to your home. That’s especially true when you can put them in places you wouldn’t think, like the bathroom, where they could potentially save lives. You may also want to buy one when there’s an incredible deal going on. We already raved about how the Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) was as close to a Black Friday...
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Amazon has confirmed Prime Day 2022 will take place in this month

Calling all bargain hunters, we’ve got some exciting news to share with you: Amazon Prime Day will take place in July this year. The retail giant announced the news yesterday when it released details of its first-quarter results, noting that the two-day shopping bonanza will offer savings on “products from national brands and small businesses across every category”. The mid-summer date puts the sale event back to its traditional month. For the past two years, the retailer changed course on its major event. In 2020, it was moved to October owing to the pandemic, while in 2021, it was held...
RETAIL
The Independent

UK and Japan agree defence deal as Johnson warns of ‘autocratic powers’ threat

The UK and Japan have agreed a defence deal that will allow their national forces to “work more closely together”, according to Boris Johnson.The Prime Minister, speaking in Downing Street alongside his Japanese counterpart, Fumio Kishida, said he is “so glad” the two nations have agreed a reciprocal access agreement (RAA) for armed services.He said allies in Europe and east Asia have to be unified in the face of “autocratic, coercive powers”.Mr Kishida’s first official visit to Britain at the invitation of the Government was marked with a guard of honour and an RAF flypast over Horse Guards Parade in...
WORLD
pymnts

Macy’s Accelerating Small-Store Rollout

Macy’s Inc is fast-tracking the opening of its smaller department store footprint, expecting that retail outposts with fewer products and more digital services in areas where customers run daily errands will attract more shoppers, according to a Tuesday (May 3) report in The Wall Street Journal. The COVID-19 pandemic...
RETAIL
The Independent

Sonos to launch its own voice assistant amid problems with Alexa and Google, report claims

Sonos is launching its own voice assistant, the latest in a range of new additions to its product lines.For years, Sonos was known for making internet-enabled speakers for the home. But recently it has added many more offerings: speakers that can be taken on the move, its own radio stations, and rumours of headphones.Now it is planning on launching its own voice assistant to compete with Amazon Alexa and Google’s Assistant, according to a new report in The Verge. The new feature will be arriving in the next few weeks, with a software update in the US that will be...
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

The Independent

635K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy