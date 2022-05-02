ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Americas

Rights groups criticize El Salvador's mass gang roundups

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fL7zM_0fQxyV9C00

Human rights groups on Monday criticized the massive arrests of suspected gang members in El Salvador..

The roundups, begun in late March after a spike in homicides, have resulted in the arrest of over 22,000 presumed gang members.

But as of May 1, only 10,885 of them have been ordered held pending trial. The government has decreed a state of emergency that extends to 15 days the time that someone can be held without charges.

Rights groups have criticized the measures, saying arrests are often arbitrary, based on a person’s appearance or where they live. Police have also reported being forced to meet arrest quotas.

In late April, El Salvador’s congress voted to grant a request by President Nayib Bukele to extend the anti-gang emergency decree for another 30 days.

The original 30-day state of emergency restricts the right to gather, to be informed of rights and have access to a lawyer.

“A growing amount of evidence indicate that Salvadoran authorities have committed serious human rights violations since the emergency decree was approved" on March 27, according to a report by Human Rights Watch and the Cristosal Foundation.

The two groups interviewed 43 victims, relatives or lawyers and reviewed arrest records.

“We have found evidence of arbitrary detentions of innocent people, who have in some cases been disappeared for short periods of time, as well as alarming cases of deaths while in custody,” said Tamara Taraciuk Broner, the acting Americas director for Human Rights Watch.

The two groups documented two cases where people died in policy custody, and found press reports of three other cases.

And the decree has almost certainly added to dangerous overcrowding in Salvadoran prisons, which were already at 136% of capacity in December. The government has pledged to build more prisons, but that will take time.

The emergency decree came after a spate of homicides in late March, when gangs were blamed for 62 killings in a single weekend, a level of violence the country of 6.5 million people has not seen in years.

Bukele has also established a raft of other measures. Among other things, they lengthened sentences, reduced the age of criminal responsibility to 12.

El Salvador’s congress has authorized prison sentences of 10 to 15 years for news media that reproduce or disseminate messages from the gangs, alarming press freedom groups.

Gang members held at Salvadoran prisons have been put on reduced food rations, denied mattresses and frog-marched around.

Bukele has unashamedly filled his social media platforms with photos of handcuffed and bloodied gang members. At the same time, he has lashed out at human rights organizations and international agencies critical of some measures.

For example, Bukele has taken to calling Human Rights Watch, the international advocacy organization, “Homeboys Rights Watch.”

Gangs control swaths of territory through brutality and fear. They have driven thousands to emigrate to save their own lives or the lives of their children who are forcibly recruited.

Comments / 17

Jennifer Gonzalez
2d ago

Honestly this president is actually doing a great job. Unlike Mexico, he is not letting the gang members intimidate him and rather is intimidating them. El Salvador is not like the United States. If you have a body tattoo in El Salvador you are more than likely affiliated with a gang. Gang members in El Salvador do not tolerate tattoos that have nothing to do with them. In their eyes if they don’t represent my gang what gang are they representing? And if the rights groups are really bothered by his course of action, then they should take it upon themselves to take them with them. The president has said he will give every one of them up.

Reply(1)
24
iracundo
2d ago

Oh my, thats horrible, seems like Bukele cares more about stoping gang violence than innocent people being jailed- but what about the innocent people that have lost their families and love ones, or were they just guilty for not being able to defend themselves?

Reply
10
Summer2021
2d ago

oh well, at least innocent people aren't getting killed if these people are locked up

Reply
14
Related
Reuters

Leader of Haiti's 400 Mawozo gang extradited to U.S.

PORT-AU-PRINCE, May 3 (Reuters) - The leader of Haiti's feared 400 Mawozo gang, which last year abducted a group of missionaries from the United States and Canada, has been extradited to the United States on Tuesday, the Haitian police said. The 400 Mawozo gang made global headlines in October with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#El Salvador#Human Rights Watch#Gang Violence#Street Gang#Congress#Salvadoran#The Cristosal Foundation
ValleyCentral

Mexican drug lord’s daughter released early from U.S. prison

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman convicted of dealing with Mexican businesses prohibited by law who also happens to be the daughter of Mexico’s most notorious drug lord was released early from federal custody. Jessica Johanna Oseguera Gonzalez, 35, was released from federal prison on March 14 after spending 25 months in custody, […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Human Rights
AFP

In Haiti's open gang wars, families caught in the crossfire

The simmering gang violence plaguing Haiti's capital Port-au-Prince has exploded in recent days into open warfare, with at least 18 civilians killed amid reports of house burnings and rapes. "Armed men of the '400 Mawozo' gang set fire to my house" and "killed several of my neighbors before also burning their houses," Lucien, who lives in the violent northern slums, told AFP.  "They rape women and girls when they manage to get into a house," added Lucien, who preferred not to give his full name for fear of reprisals. 
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

U.S. arrests and indicts former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández

U.S. authorities have arrested and indicted former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández on drug and trafficking charges, after he was extradited to the United States Thursday. Hernández faces charges of cocaine importation conspiracy, possession of machine guns and destructive devices, and conspiracy to possess machine guns and destructive devices....
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

634K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy