ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Magic’s Chuma Okeke stayed steady defensively despite offensive ups and downs

By Khobi Price, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 2 days ago

Regardless of his role or the Orlando Magic’s opponent, Chuma Okeke was steady throughout the 2021-22 season on the less glamorous end of the floor.

The second-year forward once again was one of the Magic’s high-level consistent defensive contributors regardless of the scheme coach Jamahl Mosley deployed.

In zone, Okeke would show active hands and fly around his area on the floor. In man-to-man, he’d often guard the opposing team’s better wing scorer, clogging up passing lanes and even stealing the ball from opposing ballhandlers mid-dribble.

Okeke led the Magic in steals (1.4) for the second consecutive season and his 2.1 deflections per game were second behind Jalen Suggs after leading Orlando in the category last season.

“A lot of the dirty work,” Mosley said when asked how Okeke had grown the most. “He can start some games and not start some games. He takes on that role and responsibility. He just embraces it. Some nights if his shot is going in, good. If not, he’s still going to play the same way. We continue to ask him to guard multiple positions. He does it selflessly, being able to do whatever is necessary to help the team.”

Okeke’s defensive versatility helped him remain a positive contributor even when his offensive production — and especially his outside shooting — waned.

Okeke dealt with a bone bruise in his right hip for most of the preseason, limiting what he could do during training camp and keeping him out of preseason action.

He missed the season’s first six games with the injury. Okeke returned in late October but it was evident he was rusty after being sidelined, shooting 23.4% on 3-pointers (4 attempts per game) in his first 27 contests before entering the league’s health and safety protocols in late December after making 34.8% of his 3s his rookie season.

“I’ve had some ups and downs with my shots,” Okeke said. “I don’t think it bothered my confidence. I just don’t like to shoot a lot when I’m missing. I’m always confident in my shot. This season did have a big role in me feeling confident in taking my shots and being aggressive.”

Okeke returned from the protocols with an improved outside shot, knocking down 35.2% of his 3s (6.1 attempts) in his final 43 games (15 starts). He finished the season averaging 8.6 points (31.8% shooting on 3s), 5 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 25 minutes in 70 games (25 starts).

Mosley could consistently be heard telling Okeke to let it go after catching the ball.

“Him telling me that just adds a boost to my confidence,” Okeke said. “My teammates always tell me that too. They got faith in me. I got faith in myself as well.”

Okeke was in spot-up situations — 45% of his offensive usage — more than he was last season (35.2%), making his reliability and effectiveness from beyond the arc even more important for his scoring production.

Steadier shooting would also force defenders to close out harder on Okeke, which would help open up driving lanes to showcase his underrated passing chops.

“You want these guys to continue to have the level of confidence in themselves and within each other,” Mosley said. “The fact he’s willing to do that and we encourage it is something we have to continue to look at. I want these guys to feel confident every time they step on the floor.”

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email Khobi Price at khprice@orlandosentinel.com .

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Northwestern

Men’s Basketball: Northwestern forward Pete Nance faces fork in the road: NBA or transfer?

On March 10, senior forward Pete Nance walked off the court in purple and white for the last time. Two months ago, speculation swirled around the future of Nance, one of the greatest players to ever suit up for Northwestern. Was he going to stay for a super senior season in Evanston with his extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19? Was he off to the NBA Draft headed toward a career in professional basketball? Or would he transfer, using his final year at another school?
EVANSTON, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texas A&M Basketball lands SEC transfer

The Texas A&M Basketball program led by head coach Buzz Williams is coming off an emotional roller coaster of a season after questionably missing out on the NCAA tournament, and losing the NIT tournament championship by a single point. When the offseason began, the program lost guards Hassan Diarra and Aaron Cash to the transfer portal, paired with the loss of star guard Quenton Jackson to graduation. 🗣Vamos pic.twitter.com/cjBpR7B9eU — Andersson Garcia (@mamba___11) May 2, 2022 However, things started to look up for the Aggies on Monday as the team added a huge transfer portal addition to the program in small forward Andersson...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas among six programs in the running for Emoni Bates

Since the conclusion of Arkansas Basketball’s season, head coach Eric Musselman has made a splash in the transfer portal, landing four transfers including Trevon Brazille from Missouri. Could the 2023 roster take on another talented player from the transfer portal? Emoni Bates, a small forward from Memphis, has listed Arkansas in his top-6 options for a transfer destination, Bates tells On3. In a statement to On3, Bates is thankful for his time as a Memphis Tiger but is ready to find another home. I’d like to thank Coach Penny, my teammates, and the entire coaching staff at the University of Memphis for giving me the opportunity to be a Tiger. Thank you Tiger Nation for embracing me and all of you who supported our team throughout this season. With that being said, I have decided to enter the transfer portal. Bates, the No. 1 overall prospect from the Class of 2022, averaged 9.7 points per game in his freshman campaign at Memphis before missing most of the season due to a back injury that he suffered in late January. Along with Arkansas, Bates is considering Michigan, DePaul, Seton Hall, Louisville, and Eastern Michigan.
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Orlando, FL
Basketball
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Basketball
Orlando, FL
Sports
Orlando Sentinel

Kissimmee Liberty baseball walks off for most wins in a season

Kissimmee Liberty set a program record for most wins in a season Monday night when sophomore Edwardo Diaz connected on an infield single in the bottom of the seventh inning. Yandel Gonzalez scored the game-winning run for the Chargers (15-10) during a 6-5 walk-off win vs. Gateway (4-14) in an FHSAA Class 5A District 11 quarterfinal. The 15 wins is the most in a season for Liberty since the ...
KISSIMMEE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jalen Suggs
Person
Jamahl Mosley
Person
Chuma Okeke
Orlando Sentinel

UCF reportedly negotiating $17-20 million settlement to exit AAC

UCF is reportedly negotiating a $17-20 million settlement with the American Athletic Conference to clear a path to the Knights joining the Big 12 Conference in 2023. Cincinnati, Houston and UCF have been in negotiations with the AAC the past couple of months after all three accepted bids to join the Big 12 last September. The intent was to join the league by July 2024 at the latest, hoping to ...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando, FL
11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy