ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Blake Lively stuns Ryan Reynolds with Met Gala red carpet dress reveal

By Ariana Baio
Indy100
Indy100
 2 days ago

Co-chair of this year's Met Gala Blake Lively stunned husband and co-chair Ryan Reynolds on the red carpet while unveiling the train of her dress.

Lively, 34, and Reynolds, 45, arrived together dressed to the theme of Gilded Glamor and White Tie . Reynolds wore a velvet dark red suit matching the rose-colored satin bow on Lively's beaded Versace gown.

However, Lively had surprises in store for the cameras, and apparently her husband.

As the actress made her way to the steps of the Met a team of people helped un-bustle the satin bow revealing a long light blue colored dress with matching satin gloves.

Standing nearby, Reynolds' mouth dropped in awe as he watched his wife's dress turn into a more extravagant gown.

Sign up for our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter


On social media, people expressed their adornment for the Hollywood couple.

"Find yourself someone that looks at you the way Ryan Reynolds looks at Blake Lively," Abby tweeted .

"Ryan reynolds just sitting back and watching blake lively have her moment is the most precious thing, if this isn’t love then idk what is," another Twitter user said .

" i want to have what they have 😭," a Twitter user added.

In videos shot from different perspectives, Reynolds can be seen staring at his wife in awe and then applauding the dress reveal.


Lively told The Cut her Versace dress was inspired by New York architecture - arriving in a copper color and changing into a teal color similar to the Statue of Liberty.

The dress reveal is reminiscent of Lady Gaga's 2019 Met Gala look in which she changed her outfit four times on the carpet

As co-chairs of the Met Gala, Lively and Reynolds helped put together the event alongside other co-chairs Regina King and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Blake Lively
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Ryan Reynolds
Person
Regina King
Person
Ryan White
Person
Lin Manuel Miranda
OK! Magazine

Donald Trump Believes Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Headed For A Divorce: 'It'll End Bad'

Donald Trump didn't hold back when asked his opinions on the royal family during a sit down for Piers Morgan Uncensored. While chatting with the titular host for an interview that airs on Monday, April 25, the former president took aim at Meghan Markle, insisting he hasn't been "a fan" of hers "from the beginning" because of how she treats Prince Harry."Poor Harry is being led around by his nose," he told Piers Morgan. "And I think he’s an embarrassment." Trump also believes that the parents-of-two's dynamic will eventually lead to irreparable marital strife. "I want to know what’s going...
RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb supports co-star Jenna Bush Hager as she steps away from Today

Hoda Kotb took to social media to show her support for her co-star and close friend Jenna Bush Hager as she embarked on a brand new adventure. The Today host shared a snapshot of her co-host's book tour schedule, which took her around the country to talk about her latest release with sister Barbara P. Bush.
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Blake Lively's Ultra Minidress is Giving Barbie

When Blake Lively attends a party, expect her to be far more than an average guest. For starters, the actress is a fashion icon in her own right, but now she's doubling as a bartender. And of course, Blake didn't disappoint for her best friend Gigi Hadid's 27th birthday festivities over the weekend.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Nations#The Dress#Twitter
Page Six

The best celebrity looks from Met Gala 2022: Blake Lively, Kim Kardashian, more

The Met Gala is back — and from the guest list to the red carpet, this year’s ball was bigger than ever before. After several pandemic-related delays, “fashion prom” returned to its traditional spot on the first Monday in May for 2022, with “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” as the evening’s theme, “gilded glamour” as its dress code and a coterie of A-listers on hand to co-host, including Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Regina King. And predictably, the carpet was pretty spectacular. Below, see our best-dressed picks from the evening, including Lively’s Lady Liberty-inspired Atelier Versace look, Kim Kardashian’s ode to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
POPSUGAR

Emma Stone Rewears Her Wedding Afterparty Dress at the Met Gala

Emma Stone took her wedding afterparty dress for a second spin at the Met Gala. The "Cruella" actor attended the annual fashion event in the feathered white minidress she wore after privately tying the knot with comedian Dave McCary in 2020. Seeing as Stone and McCary kept their nuptials under wraps, this marks the first time she's publicly offered a peek at her wedding wardrobe.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Blake Lively Slays In Cutout Bodysuit & Matching Orange Suit While Out & About Before Met Gala

Blake Lively certainly knows how to turn heads! The gorgeous actress, 34, stepped out in New York City on Tuesday (April 26) looking every inch the movie star in a daring orange ensemble. Featuring a cutout bodysuit that defined her gym-toned physique, the wardrobe was simply stunning. Blake rocked a tailored jacket and slim pants to set off the look, giving onlookers quite the treat!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WHIO Dayton

Met Gala: Kardashian as Monroe, a gilded Blake Lively

NEW YORK — (AP) — Kim Kardashian shut down the Met Gala red carpet Monday in one of Marilyn Monroe's most iconic dresses, a gold-beaded body hugger Monroe wore when she sexily sang happy birthday to President John F. Kennedy 60 years ago. Kardashian had to lose 16...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Indy100

176K+
Followers
11K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy