Georgia State

Georgia Sued Over Rule That Absentee Ballot Applications Be Signed in Ink

By Patricia McKnight
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Voting advocacy groups are suing Georgia election officials, claiming the new rule suppress rights of absentee...

