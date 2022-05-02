ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin Butler & Kaia Gerber Make Their Red Carpet Debut At The 2022 Met Gala

By Jaclyn Roth
Love is in the air! Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber made their red carpet debut at the 2022 Met Gala .

In the photos, the duo looked loved up as they posed for photos on the steps of the NYC museum.

The handsome hunk, 30, turned heads as he sported a black jacket and matching pants, while the model, 20, donned a silver sequin dress.

The couple was first linked in December 2021, but they waited a while to walk a red carpet together.

Gerber, who is the daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber , split from Euphoria actor Jacob Elordi in November 2021, and she quickly moved on with Butler.

"She seems really happy," an insider revealed of the romance . "All of her friends think he's really cute."

Meanwhile, Butler previously dated Vanessa Hudgens for nine years, but they called it quits, as their schedules got too hectic.

“They’re just shooting on two different continents and it’s a matter of distance,” the insider cited as the reason for the split. “There is no bad blood at all, and they have a lot of respect for each other.”

Hudgens — who also graced the red carpet at the Met Gala — shared she is happy with her new beau, Cole Tucker .

“He’s his own person,” she said. “Our interests are very different, but our fundamentals are the same. He’s goofy and I’m very goofy. None of us take ourselves too seriously.”

She continued, “My group of friends are the most unique and expressive and dramatic group of people you may ever meet. And for some people that is way too much. But we support each other’s quirks and weirdnesses. I mean, my friends and I talk in accents all day long [or] in baby voices.”

