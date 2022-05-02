ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freer, TX

Freer snake handler died doing 'what he loved most'

By Patrick Johnstone
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AttNP_0fQxvXNV00

On Saturday, Freer resident Eugene DeLeon Sr. , died at age 60 from injuries related to a rattlesnake bite at the Rattlesnake Roundup in Freer.

“All I can say is that my dad passed on, doing what he loved the most,” said Blanca Treviño, DeLeon Sr.’s daughter.

Treviño said her father started handling snakes at the age of 18.

He always put on shows with snakes, she said, even if they were only for a couple of family members.

Treviño recalled a time last year, where her family asked him to bring snakes on a trip for them to show off.

“The whole block, the neighbors came, took pictures with the snakes, took videos with him showing,” she said. “It was his pride possession, snakes were his pride possession.”

Treviño said her father knew the risk associated with dealing with dangerous animals, but it was his passion.

“My dad is my hero. He is the bravest man that I knew, to handle these sorts of dangerous beings. To me, as a daughter, it’s a blessing to know someone who was brave enough to handle something like this,” she said.

He shared that passion, and grew the passion, alongside his son.

“One year, my brother started, and my dad’s passion with my brother started to grow between them,” Treviño said.

DeLeon Sr. had been handling snakes at the Rattlesnake Roundup for the last six years.

Treviño said despite what happened, she is grateful to everyone involved in the Roundup for allowing her father to participate.

“His biggest dream in the world was to come back, show for his community, and be proud of what he did,” she said.

Treviño said her father was bitten twice in the shoulder area. According to Elda E. Sanchez, the director of the National Natural Toxins Research Center at Texas A&M-Kingsville, the rattlesnake’s venom causes major bleeding in the body.

The fact that the bites were in that location, they made them more deadly, she said.

“There seems to be a lot more trouble, due to major arteries, and the fact that these toxins can travel to the brain and cause damage to the brain and the lungs,” Sanchez said.

There was no anti-venom at the Rattlesnake Roundup, as anti-venom is only able to be administered by a medical professional.

Sanchez said hospitals in the U.S. have one of two anti-venoms available to treat North American snake bites, and the venom is not ready to administer.

“They have to prepare the anti-venom,” Sanchez said. “It depends what kind of anti-venom they have. They have to wait for the reconstitution to occur, then they’re given the anti-venom.”

Funeral services for DeLeon Sr. will be held at Mauro P. Garcia Funeral Home in San Diego on May 7, from 3-9 p.m.

Treviño said the family is collecting donations to help pay for the funeral expenses. Donations can be made to the Garcia Funeral Home.

Comments / 0

Related
KIII 3News

Daughter of Freer rattlesnake handler shares father's legacy following tragic death

FREER, Texas — The Freer community is devastated by the loss of a beloved snake handler, and the question remains of how his death could have been prevented. Freer Police Chief Hector Doria confirmed to 3News that Eugene DeLeon Sr. was bitten in the shoulder around 1 p.m. Saturday. He was taken by helicopter to a hospital in Corpus Christi but died Saturday night at approximately 9 p.m.
FREER, TX
country1037fm.com

Guess What Killed Dead Man Found In House Full Of Snakes?

“It’s not clear how the man died…natural causes or if a snake was involved.” That’s a quote from the news report below about a man found dead in a Maryland house almost three months ago. From the road it’s the kind of house you’d drive by and never even notice. However, on the inside? Well, there were 124 venomous and non-venomous snakes. Among the venomous? cobras, rattlesnakes, and black mambas. You know, the holy trinity of reptiles that love to be cuddled <g>.
MARYLAND STATE
KIII 3News

Why anti-venom is not kept at Rattlesnake Roundup events

KINGSVILLE, Texas — The deadly accident at the Freer Rattlesnake Roundup has many people wondering why the snake handler had to be flown to Corpus Christi. "So sad. Was there a doctor close by and anti-venom?" asked 3News viewer Kathy Vickers on our Facebook page. "Too dangerous not to be without help on sidelines."
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Whiskey Riff

Bison Charges Biker, Rips Her Pants Off, And Flings Her Around Like A Rag Doll In Bizarre Attack

Here we go again… I’m not exactly sure what people think they’re approaching when they walk up to a bison, but these aren’t docile dairy cows. They’re nearly 2,000 lb trucks with horns on them that think nothing of running you clean into the ground if you get too close. We saw a 9-year-old girl get air mailed (she was fine though) after her parents got too close (way to go dad), we saw an elderly lady get gored at Yellowstone after […] The post Bison Charges Biker, Rips Her Pants Off, And Flings Her Around Like A Rag Doll In Bizarre Attack first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kingsville, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Freer, TX
City
San Diego, TX
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Upworthy

'Heartbreaker' dog stood up at his adoption party finds forever home after 225 days in the shelter

Luke, the 5-year-old pooch from Kent, England, has finally found a family. The former shelter dog earned the title "heartbreaker" in February this year when he made headlines for getting stood up at his Valentine's Day-themed adoption party. As news of the poorly attended event—organized by the Battersea Brands Hatch shelter—spread worldwide, the pup's story of being unlucky in love touched many who felt "shattered," the shelter said in a press release. Soon, they started receiving mountains of mail from Luke's growing fanbase, including toys, handwritten love notes, donations and letters expressing their interest in adopting the canine.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snake Bite#Snake Venom#The Snakes#The Rattlesnake Roundup
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Everything we know about the murder of Debanhi Escobar, 18-year-old dumped in Mexico cistern

A few weeks before disappearing, 18-year-old Debanhi Susana Escobar joined thousands of women demonstrating against gender violence in Mexico.The law student at the University of Nuevo Leon, in Monterrey, went to the feminist march "because she always wanted to help people", her father, Mario Escobar, recalled to media.Mr Escobar paced his trust in authorities to find his daughter after her disappearance on 9 April. A massive search was launched for the diminutive teenager described as having a white complexion and a slim build, weighing about 105 pounds and standing at 5ft 5 inches tall.The effort gained international attention when a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Chip Chick

2 Years Ago, She Disappeared On Mother's Day And Her Daughter Is Convinced That Her Neighbor Had Something To Do With It

It was May 10th, 2020 when 47-year-old Echo Lloyd vanished right out of her home located in Edwards, Missouri. Earlier that day, Echo's daughter Kelsey drove over to give her some Mother's Day presents consisting of flowers and a card. When her mom didn't answer the door, Kelsey placed her presents right there on Echo's porch. But 3 days later when Kelsey still had not heard from her mom, she reported her as missing. In the days between Kelsey going to her mom's house to deliver her presents and reporting her mom missing, Kelsey called her mom multiple times, though her mom never picked up...
EDWARDS, MO
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

2-year-old escapes from Lubbock daycare

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock mother is asking questions Wednesday after her 2-year-old child escaped a daycare. Kailey Vasquez, mother of 2-year old Kielan Williams, said her child was at recess at Teacher’s Touch Daycare in the 5200 block of 75th Street when he escaped the property. Kielan then wandered into a surrounding neighborhood where […]
LUBBOCK, TX
TheConversationAU

What to do in a dog attack – and why they hate posties so much

Australia Post workers are suffering more dog attacks than before with 1,170 incidents so far this financial year — up 400 on the same time in 2021. The delivery service says around five employees are attacked each work day, causing serious injuries and lasting emotional trauma. What emergency steps should you take if you witness a dog attack? And what should you do if that dog is attacking you? When dogs attack While the news from Australia Post is distressing, it’s important to remember that the majority of the millions of dogs in Australia don’t bite. For the dogs that do attack,...
PETS
One Green Planet

Incredible Rescue of Donkey Who Almost Lost His Feet to Plastic Ties Will Bring Tears to Your Eyes (VIDEO)

The rescue of this donkey by Animal Aid Unlimited is not only heartwarming, but it reminds us all that animals deserve the same love, care, and respect we do. When rescuers found him, he could barely walk due to the rope and plastic that were cutting deep into his legs. Abandoning any animal is beyond cruel, but to leave them in a state like this is heartbreaking! Thankfully, the rescue team arrived, loaded him onto the trailer, and transported him to the shelter for some much-needed care.
ANIMALS
KRIS 6 News

KRIS 6 News

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KRIS 6 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kristv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy