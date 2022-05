MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It’s Cinco de Mayo, and the weather looks good for any plans you may have today. It’ll be hot and muggy with highs around 90 degrees. However, the weather takes a turn this evening as a cold front approaches. Scattered storms are possible starting around 7PM, with on & off storms lasting through the night. There will be lull at times, but after Midnight an uptick in the storms is expected during the predawn hours on Friday. Damaging wind is the main threat, but hail and a tornado can’t be ruled out. So, have multiple ways of getting severe weather alerts this evening and while you’re sleeping.

MERIDIAN, MS ・ 2 HOURS AGO