Crews Contain Vegetation Fire Near Modesto; 1 Burn Victim Transported

MODESTO (CBS13) – Firefighters contained a vegetation fire near Modesto on Monday.

The scene was near Mariposa and Finch roads, just southeast of Modesto, on the north side of the river.

Modesto Fire says the incident began just before 3 p.m. and the fire grew to burn 53 acres. Nearly a dozen fire engines were on scene and winds were making it difficult to contain the flames, the department said.

At least one burn victim was flown out from the scene with life-threatening injuries, authorities say.

A commercial warehouse is in the area, but firefighters say it was not in danger.