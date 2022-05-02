ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maple Leafs vs. Lightning - Picks and Predictions for First Round Series

Cover picture for the articleBetSided's Iain MacMillan and Donnavan Smoot are going head-to-head with their NHL picks in the first round of the playoffs, and one series hits especially close to home. Iain, a lifelong Toronto Maple Leafs fan, makes his case...

FOX Sports

NHL suspends Leafs forward Clifford 1-game for boarding

TORONTO (AP) — Toronto Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford has been given a one-game suspension for a boarding incident in Toronto’s playoff-opening win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. The NHL’s department of player safety issued the suspension on Tuesday following a hearing with Clifford. It described Monday's incident...
FanSided

Maple Leafs fans won’t be fooled into heartbreak during dominant Game 1

The Toronto Maple Leafs led the Tampa Bay Lightning huge entering second intermission of Game 1. Fans decided to take a victory lap. The Toronto Maple Leafs are looking to end their Stanley Cup drought, which has gone on since they won it all back in 1967. Toronto hopes this is finally the year that it comes to an end. But, they have to get past the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first round. Tampa Bay, of course, have won the Stanley Cup the past two seasons.
MassLive.com

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: How to buy tickets to NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

The Toronto Maple Leafs will host the Tampa Bay Lightning Wednesday, May 4 at 7:30 p.m. ET for game 2 of the series. Fans can now shop around for tickets to the series. The Maple Leafs lead the series 1-0 after a 5-0 win against the two time defending Stanley Cup Champions in game 1 of the playoff series opener. Auston Matthews had two goals and an assist and Jack Campbell made 23 saves in his second playoff shutout of his career. According to the AP, teams that have won the series opener hold an all-time record of 499-228, including a 9-6 mark last season.
TAMPA, FL
Click10.com

Miami Sports Pod: Heat and Panthers playoff preview, analysis and predictions

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – On the latest episode of the Miami Sports Pod, Local 10 Sports Anchors Will Manso and Clay Ferraro are in full playoff mode. Will and Clay dive into the second round series featuring the Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers, and they also discuss the opening round series between the Florida Panthers and Washington Capitals, with analysis, previews and predictions!
MIAMI, FL
ClutchPoints

3 bold reasons Capitals will upset Panthers in first round of 2022 NHL Playoffs after stealing Game 1

After pulling off a major upset in Game 1 and stealing home ice from the Florida Panthers, the Washington Capitals have officially staked their claim as dark-horse title contenders. Despite being the last team in the Eastern Conference to nab a playoff spot, the Capitals are not to be taken lightly. Led by one of the greatest goal-scorers of all-time in Alexander Ovechkin, the Caps are now in prime position to pull off the ultimate upset and make another deep postseason run.
Yardbarker

NHL Thursday bets: Six props for tonight's playoff action

We had a profitable night of hockey plays here last night, and now it's all about building on that momentum. Tonight's NHL Stanley Cup playoffs will see four Game 2s. The locations and situations are mostly the same, with some built-in narratives for teams that need to get a win.
The Game Haus

2022 NHL Round 1 Playoff Predictions

The 2022 NHL Playoffs are finally here, featuring eight exciting matchups. Here are the 2022 NHL Round 1 Playoff Predictions. The first-round series between the Boston Bruins and the Carolina Hurricanes will be extremely difficult to predict. The Boston Bruins have the more experienced team while the Hurricanes have the Bruins’ number this year and are a better overall team. The main X-Factor in this series is the Hurricanes’ goaltending. Prior to the postseason, both Hurricanes were injured, leaving them with a big question mark in net. It is expected that Antti Raanta will be back to start the series but the question of whether Freddie Andersen will make his return is still in the air. Despite this, The Hurricanes should be able to take down the Bruins ever so narrowly.
