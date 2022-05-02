The ups and downs of a week in May

Temperatures trend upward through Thursday but our next weather system could literally dampen the mood for Mother's Day by Sunday.

A disturbance is skimming southwest Montana Monday evening digging southeasterly through Wyoming Tuesday. This will bring showers, a little high elevation snow, and an isolated thunderstorm is possible.

Lows start in the 30s to low 40s early Tuesday with highs mainly in the upper 40s / 50s from Billings to the west and south, and low 60s in eastern Montana. Temperatures begin to warm with dry conditions through Thursday when highs reach mainly the 70s.

Expect cooler and wetter conditions for the weekend. Details will become clearer, but temperatures are trending cooler than average right into next week with at least showers around.