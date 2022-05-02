ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

The ups and downs of a week in May

By Ed McIntosh
Q2 News
Q2 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BNCCg_0fQxqgcd00

Temperatures trend upward through Thursday but our next weather system could literally dampen the mood for Mother's Day by Sunday.

A disturbance is skimming southwest Montana Monday evening digging southeasterly through Wyoming Tuesday. This will bring showers, a little high elevation snow, and an isolated thunderstorm is possible.

Lows start in the 30s to low 40s early Tuesday with highs mainly in the upper 40s / 50s from Billings to the west and south, and low 60s in eastern Montana. Temperatures begin to warm with dry conditions through Thursday when highs reach mainly the 70s.

Expect cooler and wetter conditions for the weekend. Details will become clearer, but temperatures are trending cooler than average right into next week with at least showers around.

Comments / 0

Related
Q2 News

Rain, snow and wind dead ahead

While this latest weather does not look to be as wet, cold or as windy for many as the recent systems through the month of April, it still has a bit of everything. An upper low swings across northern Wyoming and southern Montana Thursday evening through early Saturday. Areas from Billings to the west and south feel the biggest effects through Friday afternoon, as the low spins through eastern Montana into the Dakotas to start the weekend.
BILLINGS, MT
Q2 News

More wet weather

We begin a wetter and cooler weather pattern today as another short wave moves through bringing rain this evening in Billings and areas east. There could even be a rumble of thunder or two.
BILLINGS, MT
Q2 News

Another week-ending round of rain and snow

Showers and a few isolated thunderstorms will decrease through Thursday evening. Expect a partly cloudy start to the day with increasing afternoon clouds. Morning temperatures will be mainly 30s. Highs will reach the 50s to low 60s.
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
City
Billings, MT
State
Wyoming State
Q2 News

Rain and mountain snow on tap for Tuesday

It will be a mainly dry day to start off the first week of May, but it gets bumpy moving forward with several chances of rain. An area of low pressure moving across southern Idaho will bring a chance of rain to the western side of the state this afternoon into the evening. This low will slide across northern Wyoming tomorrow and bring lower elevation rain and mountain snow to our area. The foothills could get some wet snow Tuesday morning. The precipitation should move out by tomorrow night, but a few lingering rain showers could hang on in southeastern Montana/northeastern Wyoming through Wednesday.
BILLINGS, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eastern Montana
Daily Mail

Billiard ball-size hailstones, freezing blizzards and raging tornadoes tear across South and Midwest as spring takes a back seat

Major storms pummeled parts of the South and Central U.S. with tornadoes, record-breaking sized hail and historic blizzard conditions, causing widespread damage, thousands of power outages, and leaving dozens of people injured. Tornado watches and warnings remained in effect for northern Iowa, a section of central Texas and parts of...
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

20-foot snowdrifts possible as blizzard bears down on northern US

Winter ended weeks ago, but blizzard warnings were in effect early this week for parts of three states across the northern Plains as AccuWeather forecasters warned that a "storm of the century" could unfold across the region. Elsewhere, winter storm warnings and watches dotted the weather map across the northern tier of the United States as a storm system, which came ashore in the Pacific Northwest, was tracking eastward.
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KTTS

Storms In Forecast Starting Thursday

(KTTS News) — It’ll be nice and sunny today, followed by showers and storms starting tomorrow and lasting into the weekend. We could get up to a half an inch of rain Thursday. Strong to severe storms are possible Friday afternoon and evening. Hail, strong winds, flooding, and...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
AccuWeather

Mother’s Day weekend rainstorm to usher in big changes to eastern US

A storm rolling in from the central United States will slow down long enough to make rain a two-day event and put a damper on Mother's Day weekend for portions of the central Appalachians and mid-Atlantic regions, AccuWeather meteorologists say. But even after the weekend is over and the storm leaves, it will remain a player in how the weather transforms over much of the eastern half of the nation.
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Wet weather to provide drought relief across West

AccuWeather forecasters say the stormy pattern in the northwestern United States is starting up again as storms are expected to sweep through the region one by one. This can provide drought relief for the Northwest as rain and snow will fall throughout much of this week. "The Gulf of Alaska...
REDDING, CA
Q2 News

Q2 News

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Billings, Montana news and weather from Q2 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy