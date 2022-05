WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - For more than a hour Monday the U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments in the case of Georgia death row inmate Michael Nance. Nance, who was sentenced to death in 2002, argues he doesn’t want to die by lethal injection because medical conditions have impacted his veins. His lawyers claim lethal injection violate Nance’s 8th amendment rights against cruel and unusual punishment. Instead, Nance is proposing that the state puts him to death by firing squad. However, a firing squad is not an approved method of execution in the state of Georgia.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO