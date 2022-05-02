ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Jury gives sweeping win to Kardashians, finds that none defamed ex-reality star Blac Chyna or interfered with contract

ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

Jury gives sweeping win to Kardashians, finds that none defamed ex-reality star Blac Chyna or interfered with contract

LOS ANGELES -- Jury gives sweeping win to Kardashians, finds that none defamed ex-reality star Blac Chyna or interfered with contract.

Comments / 0

Related
TMZ.com

Blac Chyna's Mom Tokyo Toni Threatens Judge in Kardashian Lawsuit

Blac Chyna's mom, Tokyo Toni, may have taken her displeasure with the judge too far ... because she allegedly threatened him in her daughter's trial against the Kardashians. Tokyo went off on the judge while live streaming Tuesday on Instagram from just outside the courthouse where the civil case is underway. She says ... "I'm gonna get that judge." She's reacting to the judge booting her from the courtroom earlier in the day.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Ryan Seacrest's Deposition Reveals Shocking Confessions About Blac Chyna's Reality Show — Details

Ryan Seacrest is weighing in on the ongoing court battle between the Kardashian-Jenner family and Blac Chyna.According to a new report from Radar, the TV producer made some bombshell claims in his deposition, which the famous family is trying to get blocked from the jury. As reported by the outlet, Seacrest — who is scheduled to take the stand in the trial — shockingly revealed in his deposition that he wanted Chyna's show with Rob Kardashian, Rob & Chyna, to move forward, despite the Kardashian-Jenner squad's claim that there was fear over Rob's safety as a result of the exes'...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Blac Chyna
HollywoodLife

Blac Chyna Vows To ‘Appeal’ After Losing Lawsuit Against Kardashians, Lawyer Says

Blac Chyna’s attorneys revealed that they’re going to appeal their case after the 33-year-old model lost in her lawsuit against the Kardashian family on Monday, May 2. One of the points that the lawyer Lynne Ciani highlighted was that the jury ruled that Chyna had not been physically abusive towards her ex Rob Kardashian, 35, even if they didn’t rule that Kim and Khloe Kardashian as well as Kylie and Kris Jenner had defamed her.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kris Jenner reacts to Blac Chyna defamation trial verdict on Met Gala red carpet

While the Kardashians and Jenners attended the Met Gala, a jury reached a verdict in Blac Chyna’s $100m defamation lawsuit in favour of the famous family.The Los Angeles jury found that no members of the famous family defamed Black Chyna or interfered with her E! network contract.Kris Jenner was all smiles as she walked the Met Gala red carpet after the verdict was announced. “I’m just happy it’s over,” the 66-year-old matriarch told Variety’s Marc Malkin. “I’m glad it’s over and I’m glad it’s over for the girls. And we’re here tonight to celebrate!”When asked how she powered through...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kardashian Family
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Resented Filming ‘KUWTK’ With Blac Chyna After She ‘Beat Rob With A Metal Rod’

Kim Kardashian, 41, talked about her negative feelings toward Blac Chyna after the model allegedly “beat” her brother Rob Kardashian “with a metal rod” during their previous tumultuous relationship, while speaking in a Los Angeles court on Tuesday for Chyna’s defamation trial against her family. The reality star mentioned the alleged abuse when reportedly talking about Rob’s now ex-girlfriend being offered $370,000 by the E! Network to appear on her family series, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, after season one of Rob & Chyna, her own show with Rob, ended. An email that Kim wrote about her disapproval of the offer was shown during her time on the stand, and in it, she was complaining that the network didn’t approach her family before making the offer to Chyna.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ABC News

ABC News

631K+
Followers
151K+
Post
345M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy