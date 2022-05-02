ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazleton, PA

Baker endorses Barletta in Pa. governor’s race

By Bill OBoyle
Times Leader
Times Leader
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M9vFQ_0fQxpyEG00
Baker

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

DALLAS — Sen. Lisa Baker Monday said Lou Barletta has been a friend and colleague of hers for nearly 25 years, and she said he has always tackled the tough issues with relentless resolve.

Baker, R-Lehman Township, announced Monday that she is backing the former Hazleton mayor and U.S. Congressman for the GOP nomination for governor in the May 17 Pennsylvania primary election.

“In choosing our next governor, we need to look for someone who has executive experience and a track record for supporting community projects that are key to progress for families and communities,” Baker said. “When I worked with Lou Barletta in his positions as mayor of Hazleton and U.S. Congressman, he demonstrated the ability to deliver the cooperation and leadership required to run the large and complex enterprise of state government.”

Baker added that Pennsylvania needs a chief executive who can grapple with the vital issues of jobs, health care, education, transportation, energy, environment, and public safety.

“Based on his track record, Lou is well-prepared to begin fixing problems, creating opportunity, and instituting reform, from day one,” Baker said. “Northeastern Pennsylvania has not been treated well by state government over the past eight years. Having someone coming from our region in the governor’s office would be a decided advantage in our efforts. For these reasons, I am endorsing Lou Barletta as the Republican candidate for governor.”

Barletta said he is grateful to have Baker’s endorsement.

“Politicians have ignored Northeastern Pennsylvania for far too long and people are ready for a conservative fighter who will stand up for our values and not bow down to the radical left’s agenda that is destroying our Commonwealth,” Barletta said. “As governor, I will unleash our God-given natural resources so Pennsylvania can power the world. I will remove us from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) that will dismantle our energy industry and make America more reliant on countries that hate us for energy. I will put parents back in charge of their children’s education. And when I’m governor, boys will play boys sports and girls will play girls sports. This will be the great Pennsylvania comeback.”

Baker said her endorsement of Barletta is not a negative on her Senate colleagues who are in the race.

“I have great respect for their public service,” Baker said. “Nor is it a comment on any other candidate. I believe Lou Barletta represents the best chance for improving the future of northeastern Pennsylvania and ensuring our interests are represented as critical decisions are made.”

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

Gov. Wolf pushes plan to send direct payments to Pennsylvania residents

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf is pushing his proposed PA Opportunity Plan that would use American Rescue Plan dollars to send direct payments to Pennsylvania residents. The $1.7 billion PA Opportunity Plan would assist families with child care, job training, broadband, transportation, and afterschool programs The proposal would use $500 million in […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Gov. Wolf continues to push for $2k checks to Pennsylvanians

READING, Pa (WTAJ) — Governor Tom Wolf (D) is continuing his call on Pennsylvania’s Republican-led General Assembly to pass legislation that would bring $2,000 checks to Pennsylvanians. Joined by Representative Manuel Guzman Jr., Gov. Wolf has continued to be vocal about using the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funded $500 million Opportunity Program to give […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Who’s running for governor of Pennsylvania in 2022?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Before Pennsylvanians hit the polls on May 17 for the primary election, abc27 has compiled a list of who is running for governor of Pennsylvania. Tuesday, March 15, marked the official day for candidates to hand in their signed petitions to officially add their names to the ballot. Learn more about […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, PA
Dallas, PA
Government
Hazleton, PA
Government
State
Pennsylvania State
Hazleton, PA
Education
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
Hazleton, PA
Dallas, PA
Education
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Lehman Township, PA
Daily Mail

Joe Manchin endorses a REPUBLICAN: West Virginia Democrat slams Trump-backed lawmaker in his own state and backs his opponent as he intervenes in GOP primary battle with TV ad bashing Biden's Build Back Better plan

Democrat Senator Joe Manchin is crossing the aisle to weigh in on a fierce GOP primary race in his home state of West Virginia. The centrist Democrat appeared in a Friday campaign ad attacking Donald Trump-backed House Rep. Alex Mooney, instead appearing to endorse his challenger, Rep. David McKinley. He...
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

After House approval of bill legalizing marijuana nationwide, attention turns to Senate

WASHINGTON – The House earlier this month passed a bill legalizing marijuana nationwide, and now the focus shifts to the Senate to see if the Democratic majority passes similar legislation.  The House bill was approved on April 1 by a 220-204 margin, with three Republicans voting in favor and two Democrats voting against it. The […] The post After House approval of bill legalizing marijuana nationwide, attention turns to Senate appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lisa Baker
Person
Lou Barletta
FingerLakes1.com

Stimulus: Which states are offering a gas stimulus payment?

Gas prices have surpassed $4 on average for the country, but some states have seen an even larger increase. These states are offering stimulus payments or tax breaks. Some states are offering their residents stimulus payments to help offset the expensive increase. The war between Russia and Ukraine has only...
TRAFFIC
FingerLakes1.com

Which states are getting inflation stimulus checks?

Rebates, or stimulus checks will be sent out in some states. These payments will be much more targeted and to help with inflation. Five states have passed legislation for tax breaks. Read more about it here. Idaho. Gov. Brad Little signed a bill allocating $350 million for tax rebates for...
INCOME TAX
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northeastern Pennsylvania#Gop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WBRE

Richest billionaires in Pennsylvania

The first billionaire ever is thought to be Standard Oil magnate John D. Rockefeller back in 1916, or perhaps Henry Ford in 1925. Fast forward some 100 years to 2021: as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to rage, a record-breaking 660 people became billionaires globally, growing the previous year’s number by 30%. While the U.S. is […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

3 local rural hospitals rated among best in Pa.

(WTAJ) — Three hospitals in WTAJ’s viewing area have been recognized as some of the best rural and community hospitals in Pennsylvania. Penn Highlands Huntingdon, Punxsutawney Area Hospital and UPMC Somerset were all named in the top four rural hospitals in Pennsylvania for 2022, according to an annual list from the Chartis Center for Rural […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Times Leader

Times Leader

10K+
Followers
19K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy