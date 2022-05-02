Baker endorses Barletta in Pa. governor’s race

Baker

DALLAS — Sen. Lisa Baker Monday said Lou Barletta has been a friend and colleague of hers for nearly 25 years, and she said he has always tackled the tough issues with relentless resolve.

Baker, R-Lehman Township, announced Monday that she is backing the former Hazleton mayor and U.S. Congressman for the GOP nomination for governor in the May 17 Pennsylvania primary election.

“In choosing our next governor, we need to look for someone who has executive experience and a track record for supporting community projects that are key to progress for families and communities,” Baker said. “When I worked with Lou Barletta in his positions as mayor of Hazleton and U.S. Congressman, he demonstrated the ability to deliver the cooperation and leadership required to run the large and complex enterprise of state government.”

Baker added that Pennsylvania needs a chief executive who can grapple with the vital issues of jobs, health care, education, transportation, energy, environment, and public safety.

“Based on his track record, Lou is well-prepared to begin fixing problems, creating opportunity, and instituting reform, from day one,” Baker said. “Northeastern Pennsylvania has not been treated well by state government over the past eight years. Having someone coming from our region in the governor’s office would be a decided advantage in our efforts. For these reasons, I am endorsing Lou Barletta as the Republican candidate for governor.”

Barletta said he is grateful to have Baker’s endorsement.

“Politicians have ignored Northeastern Pennsylvania for far too long and people are ready for a conservative fighter who will stand up for our values and not bow down to the radical left’s agenda that is destroying our Commonwealth,” Barletta said. “As governor, I will unleash our God-given natural resources so Pennsylvania can power the world. I will remove us from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) that will dismantle our energy industry and make America more reliant on countries that hate us for energy. I will put parents back in charge of their children’s education. And when I’m governor, boys will play boys sports and girls will play girls sports. This will be the great Pennsylvania comeback.”

Baker said her endorsement of Barletta is not a negative on her Senate colleagues who are in the race.

“I have great respect for their public service,” Baker said. “Nor is it a comment on any other candidate. I believe Lou Barletta represents the best chance for improving the future of northeastern Pennsylvania and ensuring our interests are represented as critical decisions are made.”