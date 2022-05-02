Police: Observant passerby finds car in Haralson County involved in Hit and Run, investigation continues

A vehicle involved in a Hit and Run on Morgan Valley Road was found in Haralson County today thanks to an observant passerby, and Polk County Police are still investigating and are seeking the public’s help for more information.

Per a posting on the PCPD Facebook page in the last hour, the vehicle was abandoned in Haralson after the Sunday, May 1 incident.

They want the public’s help in tracking the driver down and finding out more about what happened. Those with information should call Det. Crawford at (678) 246-5123.









Here’s more from the Polk County Police Facebook page:

Following a tip from an observant citizen, our agency located the suspect vehicle from the Hit & Run yesterday on Morgan Valley Road. The vehicle was located abandoned in Haralson County.

The investigation continues, and anyone with information is encouraged to message our page. You can also contact Detective Crawford (#815) at (678) 246-5123 .

We would like to thank our partners at the Haralson County Sheriffs Office for their assistance in this investigation

Check back for more as it becomes available.







