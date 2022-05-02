ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haralson County, GA

Police: Observant passerby finds car in Haralson County involved in Hit and Run, investigation continues

By Kevin The Editor
Polk Today
Polk Today
 2 days ago

A vehicle involved in a Hit and Run on Morgan Valley Road was found in Haralson County today thanks to an observant passerby, and Polk County Police are still investigating and are seeking the public’s help for more information.

Per a posting on the PCPD Facebook page in the last hour, the vehicle was abandoned in Haralson after the Sunday, May 1 incident.

They want the public’s help in tracking the driver down and finding out more about what happened. Those with information should call Det. Crawford at (678) 246-5123.




Here’s more from the Polk County Police Facebook page:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MqR0z_0fQxpnlV00

Following a tip from an observant citizen, our agency located the suspect vehicle from the Hit & Run yesterday on Morgan Valley Road. The vehicle was located abandoned in Haralson County.
The investigation continues, and anyone with information is encouraged to message our page. You can also contact Detective Crawford (#815) at (678) 246-5123 .
We would like to thank our partners at the Haralson County Sheriffs Office for their assistance in this investigation

Check back for more as it becomes available.




https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O8ngE_0fQxpnlV00

Comments / 0

Related
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
WJBF

Arrest made in deadly shooting at Circle K in Augusta

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – One person is dead after a shooting at a gas station and a suspect is in custody. The coroner says just before 11:00 p.m. Monday night, 52-year-old Jenefer Herron was shot at least once. It happened at the Circle K located at 1739 Walton Way. NewsChannel 6 was told Herron got into […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJCL

Missing Georgia child found dead: Police search for hours before finding body in nearby pond

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Georgia say they have discovered the body of a 4-year-old autistic boy who wandered away from his home Monday night. The Dekalb County Police Department says Kyruss Williams disappeared from his home along Fair Pines Cove around 6:30 p.m. After searching for hours, authorities discovered the boy's body just before 2:30 a.m. in a pond just a few feet from the home he and his family were staying at.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Haralson County, GA
Crime & Safety
County
Polk County, GA
Polk County, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
County
Haralson County, GA
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hit And Run#Police#Pcpd#Haralson#The Hit Run
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Chase down the wrong side of the road in Haralson County ends in crash

HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. — A man driving a SUV with stolen license plates is recovering from his injuries after a chase he led police on ended in a crash. A Haralson County sheriff’s deputy says he saw the Mitsubishi SUV drive through a stop sign on Morgan Road on Friday night and realized the license plates were registered to a different car, so he tried to pull it over.
HARALSON COUNTY, GA
NBC News

Florida mom threatens to blow up school because son wasn’t fed enough at cafeteria, officials say

A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
WHNT-TV

Surveillance Tape Shows AD White Miles Away from Courthouse

Surveillance footage showed White stopped at a red light miles from the courthouse only minutes after taking Casey White from the detention center. Vicky White had told other corrections officers she was transporting him to the Lauderdale County Courthouse for a mental health evaluation.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
Polk Today

Polk Today

3K+
Followers
848
Post
193K+
Views
ABOUT

A local, independently-owned online news source for Polk County, Georgia and the surrounding areas providing free articles.

 http://polk.today

Comments / 0

Community Policy