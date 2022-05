The New York Yankees defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 3-2 (box score) in the only game played on Monday between winning teams. In the process, the Yankees extended their winning streak to 10 games and their lead over the Blue Jays in the AL East to 2 ½ games. The Yankees are the first team in Major League Baseball this season to achieve a winning streak of at least 10 games.

