Woman faces jail time over stolen disability payments

RACINE COUNTY – A woman is facing jail time and fines after allegedly stealing a woman’s disability payments instead of caring for her.

Gloriana Martinez was charged Monday in Racine County Circuit Court with a single misdemeanor count of fraudulent use of a bank card. If convicted, she faces up to nine months in jail and/or up to $10,000 in fines.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called April 2 for a report of fraud. A woman with a disability told them she moved into an apartment with Martinez and that Martinez was supposed to have been the woman’s caregiver. When that didn’t work out, the woman moved into her own place.

Missing Disability Payments

Police say when the woman tried to use her disability money, her account was empty. Three transactions — $660, $300, and $390 — were withdrawn via ATM and Zelle with the Zelle payments directed to a man the woman said was her boyfriend.

Martinez was assigned a $100 cash bond and will next be in court June 28 for a status conference.

