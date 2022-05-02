ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racine County, WI

Woman faces jail time over stolen disability payments

By Heather Asiyanbi
Racine County Eye
 2 days ago
RACINE COUNTY – A woman is facing jail time and fines after allegedly stealing a woman’s disability payments instead of caring for her.

Gloriana Martinez was charged Monday in Racine County Circuit Court with a single misdemeanor count of fraudulent use of a bank card. If convicted, she faces up to nine months in jail and/or up to $10,000 in fines.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called April 2 for a report of fraud. A woman with a disability told them she moved into an apartment with Martinez and that Martinez was supposed to have been the woman’s caregiver. When that didn’t work out, the woman moved into her own place.

Missing Disability Payments

Police say when the woman tried to use her disability money, her account was empty. Three transactions — $660, $300, and $390 — were withdrawn via ATM and Zelle with the Zelle payments directed to a man the woman said was her boyfriend.

Martinez was assigned a $100 cash bond and will next be in court June 28 for a status conference.

Stay up to date with emergency, crime and police encounters.

Racine County Eye

Police: Man fired shots near woman after assaulting her at work

Racine police say a man fired shots at or near a woman when she arrived home from work after he assaulted her earlier that same day. Benito Martinez was charged Friday in Racine County Circuit Court with one felony count of possession of a firearm by a felon and one misdemeanor count each of disorderly conduct with a dangerous weapon and disorderly conduct. If convicted, he faces up to 10-1/2 years in prison and/or up to $27,000 in fines.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
Racine County Eye

Police: Man with Retail Theft Habit Charged Again

A Racine man with multiple open retail theft cases is facing another one after police say he stole a bottle of liquor from a local store. Dallas Gomez was charged Wednesday in Racine County Circuit Court with one misdemeanor count each of retail theft and possession of drug paraphernalia, and three misdemeanor counts of bail jumping. If convicted of all charges, he faces up to 37 months in prison and/or up to $40,500 in fines.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
