Baltimore County, MD

Outdoor Chicken Fryer Set Four Baltimore County Homes On Fire: Officials

By David Cifarelli
 2 days ago

An outdoor chicken fryer caused a recent Baltimore County fire that ravaged four row homes, authorities said.

Investigators said the fryer started the three-alarm fire that broke out in the unit block of Flagship Road in Dundalk on Friday, April 29, Baltimore County Fire Department said.

Initial investigation revealed the fire started "at an add-on outdoor kitchen" where someone was frying chicken 30 minutes prior.

The fire, which started in one home then spread to others, displaced 11 adults, five children and several pets, the department said. No injuries were reported.

