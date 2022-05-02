ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jury in ‘Fitbit murder’ trial hears from Fitbit expert, victim’s mother during Monday’s testimony

By Taylor Hartz, Hartford Courant
 2 days ago
Ellington, CT - 4/14/17 - The Birch View Drive home of Richard Dabate. Photo by BRAD HORRIGAN | bhorrigan@courant.com Brad Horrigan/Hartford Courant/TNS

Jurors on Monday finally heard testimony about the Fitbit Connie Dabate was wearing when she was murdered.

Investigators used data from the activity tracker to poke holes in her husband’s story that a masked intruder broke in and shot her.

In the fifth week of the “Fitbit murder” trial against Richard Dabate, a physiologist who is a leading researcher in the science behind wearable fitness tracking technology took the stand and told the jury that the type of Fitbit Connie Dabate wore on her hip has been found to track its wearer’s step counts with precise accuracy.

Keith Diaz, PhD, told the jury that Fitbits — especially the model Connie Dabate was wearing at the time of her murder — keep a nearly perfect record of the number of steps a person takes.

Authorities have said that Connie Dabate’s Fitbit showed her moving after the time her husband said the intruder — described by Dabate as a large man wearing all camouflage — shot her.

Diaz, a certified physiologist and assistant professor at Columbia University Medical Center, is the director of the Exercise Testing Laboratory at the Center for Behavioral Cardiovascular Health. He has studied wearable technologies, specifically different types of Fitbits, for years and was called to the stand Monday by State’s Attorney Matthew C. Gedansky. He told the jury about his research and the accuracy it has revealed in Fitbit technology.

During a cross-examination by Dabate’s defense attorney Trent LaLima, Diaz also said that the Fitbit does not, however, track when in any given minute a person is moving and does not keep its own time.

The time a persons’ steps are taken are recorded in Fitbit data based on the device — like a smartphone or computer — that they’re synched to, not by the Fitbit itself.

Richard Dabate told police and his family after the murder that he came home on the morning of Dec. 23, 2016, after the home’s security alarm went off. He found an intruder rifling through an upstairs closet. The man demanded his cash and credit cards, Dabate handed them over, and then he heard the garage and kitchen doors open.

Dabate said he figured his wife was home early from her spin class at the local YMCA. He shouted for her to run. Then he heard her head downstairs to the basement and said he thought she was going to get a gun to protect herself.

Dabate told police and family that he then heard the masked man follow her into the basement, where he heard a gunshot. Connie Dabate was found shot to death in the basement.

According to a warrant, Connie Dabate left the YMCA just after 9 a.m. and their garage door opened last just after 9:20 a.m.

Her Fitbit shows her last movement at 10:05 a.m., Diaz said.

Leading up to her last movement, her Fitbit showed what Diaz called “incidental” movement — he described this type of movement as the kind that would be recorded if someone were doing household chores, not the kind of data a Fitbit would show if someone were purposefully walking somewhere or running from someone.

Diaz said his assessment is based on a peer-reviewed and published research in which he and his colleagues studied multiple users wearing different kinds of wearable technology while walking, jogging, running or standing still on treadmills.

“We found that the Fitbit device was very accurate at measuring steps,” Diaz said.

The most accurate Fitbit they tested was the hip-worn model Connie Dabate was wearing.

“It was really, really accurate,” he said.

Connie Dabate’s movement was more “intentional” — meaning about 60 steps or so per minute — around 8:15 to 8:34 a.m. that morning. The Fitbit recorded some very light stepping about 10:05 a.m. That was her last registered movement.

LaLima cross-examined Diaz, asking him to describe how a Fitbit works. Diaz explained that the device has crystals that move around three plains and elicit a voltage that is read as acceleration or steps.

LaLima asked him whether the device could record how many steps a person made in a few seconds, or just over the course of a minute. Diaz said the data is recorded per minute, meaning someone could walk 30 steps in 10 seconds and stop moving, and the device would record that they walked 30 seconds within the surrounding 60-second window.

Diaz also told LaLima that the Fitbit itself does not keep time. The time the steps are taken is connected to the time kept on the device that the data is loaded. If the phone or computer the device was connected to was not set to the right time, the timing of the steps taken would not be accurate.

The jury on Monday also heard from Connie Dabate’s mother, Cindy Margotta of Ellington, who spoke to both her daughter and son-in-law the morning of the murder.

Margotta said Richard Dabate texted her to ask if one of the couple’s young sons had left a jacket at her home. She’d been watching her grandsons that weekend while the couple was in Vermont.

Her daughter, she said, called her that morning and “was stressed.”

The two were very close, Margotta said.

“I considered her a close friend, and she considered me a very close friend,” said the mother. “She shared a tremendous amount with me, more than I think most mothers and daughters.”

On the morning of Dec. 23, Connie Dabate told her mother she was going to make an appointment with her therapist, Margotta told the jury Monday.

Gedansky asked Margotta if she knew why her daughter wanted to talk to her therapist — a question LaLima objected to but the judge ultimately allowed.

“She said that Rick was a mess,” she told Gedansky.

Dabate’s lawyer questioned Margotta further on her conversation with her daughter that morning, asking whether she’d told police what she was telling the jury.

“She said Rick was a mess that morning and she wanted to see Barb [her therapist],” Margotta said. “And then she said to me, ‘I love you mom. You’re my best friend.’ ”

It has been more than six years since Connie Dabate was killed and five years since Richard Dabate was charged in connection with her death. He faces charges of murder, tampering with evidence and lying to police.

He is free on a $1 million bond and his trial is scheduled to continue Tuesday in Rockville Superior Court.

