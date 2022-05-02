ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vail Resorts pushes first Epic Pass price increase to Memorial Day

By TownLift // Parker Malatesta
 2 days ago
PARK CITY, Utah — On Monday Vail Resorts announced that skiers and riders have until Memorial Day (May 30) to secure the lowest price for a 2022-23 Epic Pass.

For the past several years, the company’s first price increase was on Labor Day.

“Last Thursday was the final day of our April sales deadline and we continue to see guest enthusiasm for the value proposition of our advance commitment products,” Vail Resorts CEO Kirsten Lynch said in a statement last week. The company reported that total skier visits at their dozens of North American resorts were up 12.5% during the 2021-22 season compared to the prior year.

Park City Mountain declined to give resort-specific data. Last offseason, the company cut the price of an Epic Pass by 20%, and in result saw nearly 50% more sales. Vail has not provided an update on current pass sales numbers.

“Without any comparable April deadline in the spring of 2020 or 2021 due to COVID-19, we will defer any commentary on season pass sales until our third quarter earnings release in June 2022, which follows our Memorial Day sales deadline,” Lynch said.

New this season, Vail is offering Epic FlexPay, which allows individuals to pay off their season pass in monthly installments. It includes zero down payment, zero interest, and if purchased by May 30, zero payments until September. After Memorial Day, Epic FlexPay will continue to be available with zero down payment and zero interest, however, payments will no longer be deferred until September.

Compare all Epic Pass offerings, including regional passes, on the Epic Pass website:

  • Epic Pass, currently priced at $841 , provides unlimited, unrestricted access to 40 resorts, from local ski areas to bucket list destinations – including Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Keystone, Crested Butte, Park City, Whistler Blackcomb, Heavenly, Northstar, Kirkwood, Stowe, Stevens Pass and more. With additional partner resorts like Telluride, Verbier 4 Vallees, Les 3 Vallees, Ski Arlberg, and Skirama Dolomiti, the Epic Pass unlocks access to more than 80 resorts.
  • Epic Local Pass , currently priced at $626, provides unlimited, unrestricted access to 29 resorts – including Breckenridge and Keystone, as well as holiday-restricted access to resorts like Park City, Heavenly and Stowe, and 10 days total at Vail, Beaver Creek and Whistler Blackcomb.
  • Epic Day Pass allows skiers and riders to build their own pass , choosing from one to seven days, holidays or not, and resort access. Epic Day Passes offer savings up to 65% compared to lift ticket prices, with prices starting as low as $44 for an Epic 1-Day Pass .
  • Northeast Value Pass , currently priced at $514 , provides access to 21 resorts across the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic, including Stowe, Hunter, Mount Snow, Okemo and Wildcat, as well as the newest additions to the Vail Resorts network, Seven Springs, Hidden Valley and Laurel Mountain in Pennsylvania.
  • Epic Military Pass , currently priced at $145, for Active and Retired Military and their dependents, provides unlimited, unrestricted access to all 40 of Vail Resorts owned and operated mountains – including Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Keystone, Park City, and Whistler Blackcomb. Veterans and their dependents can purchase an Epic Military Pass for $480.


TownLift is Park City’s and Summit County’s source for community news. We publish news and stories that directly affect your everyday life. We are a catalyst to strengthen community values and support local organizations.

