Permian High School Biomedical classes recently hosted the White Coat ceremony for students who have taken four years of biomedical classes at Permian. Biomedical classes are a Career and Technical Education class and are in the Project Lead the Way curriculum. Teacher, Jose Escalante, began teaching at Permian four years ago and began the biomedical classes the same year as these students. The classes have expanded and are also taught by Zulema Alvarado.

ODESSA, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO