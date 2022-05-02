The Best Beauty Looks at the Met Gala Feature Bold Makeup & Sparkling Hair Accessories

Click here to read the full article.

It’s all about ‘Gilded Glamour’ tonight. The 2022 Met Gala theme, “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” is underway with celebrities bringing their A-game in the beauty department. Met Gala beauty is always exciting because this is the moment stars leave behind the no-makeup makeup and beach waves for major hair changes, both real and faux, and glam makeup that’s made to be noticed.

The theme is part two of last year’s “A Lexicon of Fashion.” According to Vogue , this year’s theme will celebrate the “inclusivity” of American fashion. In fact, head curator of the Museum of Modern Art’s Costume Institute, Andrew Bolton, told Vogue that the 13-room exhibition will “really reflect the evolution of American style, but they also explore the work of individual tailors, dress-makers, and designers.”

Vogue told its attendees to envision the late 1800s in New York City when choosing a look for tonight. Think “textiles like satin, silk, velvet, and fringe, all adorned with over-the-top textures like lace, bows, frills, and ruffles.” Of course, we’re bringing you the best of the best beauty looks to accompany these designs.

Kim Kardashian

A newly blonde Kim evoked Marilyn Monroe — in her actual dress!

Lucy Boynton

Boynton debuted a shorter bob, created by Jenny Cho with Phyto hair products. And those lashes? Makeup artist Jo Baker gave her “champagne lashes” and pink lips with Chanel Beauty.

Kourtney Kardashian

We love a simple ’90s updo.

Khloe Kardashian

A super-straight bob, by Chris Appleton using Color Wow and Tangle Teezer, feels retro in the best way.

Rachel Brosnahan

There’s something about Brosnahan’s baby bangs that add to her vintage-inspired look. Her skin looks fresh and clean thanks to makeup artist Lisa Aharon using Susanne Kaufmann skincare.

Alicia Keys

Of course, Keys got glam with Keys Soulcare and E.L.F. Cosmetics, but it’s her ponytail that really stole the show.

Hillary Clinton

After 21 years (!!!), Clinton is back at the Met and looking as gorgeous as ever.

Naomi Campbell

No doubt, the supermodel is wearing Pat McGrath Labs makeup but we’re really drooling over the face gems.

Ariana DeBose

Hairstylist Takisha Sturdivant-Drew took the Oscar winner’s hair to new heights using Matrix hair products. Her makeup is by Andrea Tiller with Lancôme makeup.

Nicola Coughlan

The “pink eye” trend is back — just as the stunning Nicola Coughlan. Makeup artist Neil Young did her makeup using Pat McGrath Labs. Hairstylist Halley Brisker styled her smooth hair with Moroccanoil.

Billie Eilish

She’s bringing Bridgerton to the Met Gala in Gucci.

Quannah Potts

The actor’s shimmery blue eyeshadow matches her gown perfectly.

Michelle Yeoh

The icon is dripping in jewels on the Met carpet with a perfect red lip.

Camila Cabello

Hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons used his new hair line to create this updo on Cabello, which includes flowers around the bun. Patrick Ta did her makeup, of course, using his own line and Tweezerman tools.

Emma Stone

Hairstylist Mara Roszak used T3 tools to create Stone’s pretty updo. Makeup artist Rachel Goodwin did her makeup using Pat McGrath Labs.

Sarah Jessica Parker

Parker is evoking Carrie Bradshaw with a feather-adorned hat and dramatic smoky eye. Makeup artist Elaine Offers did her makeup using Pat McGrath Labs.

Phoebe Dynevor

Makeup artist Sofia Tilbury — yes, Charlotte’s neice! — gave Dynevor a dramatic cat eye to go with her gothic glamour gown, using Charlotte Tilbury makeup, of course.

Chloë Grace Moretz

Makeup artist Mai Quynh’s prepped Moretz’s skin with Naturopathica’s “glow-inducing skincare,” before applying Grande Cosmetics makeup. Gregory Russel gave her a “strong yet natural low ponytail” using Pureology products.

Mindy Kaling

Kaling looks stunning in lavender from the eyeshadow, to the lips to the gown.

Cynthia Erivo

We bow down to the queen Cynthia Erivo, who is in Louis Vuitton head to toe.

Kacey Musgraves

Makeup artist Moani Lee used Byredo makeup for this stunning shimmery eye and pink lip look.

Tommy Dorfman

Another crown! Dorfman brought the glam to the red carpet with pretty soft blonde waves.

Maude Apatow

The Euphoria actor brought out the Old Hollywood glam with vintage waves and deep berry lips.

Camila Mendes

Mendes’ glittery gold makeup goes perfectly with her gold dress.

Amber Valletta

The model/actor doesn’t have a hair out of place and a gorgeous shimmery eye.

Chloe Kim

The athlete looks beautiful with her bright blonde hair and pink makeup. Makeup artist Colby Smith did her makeup using Pat McGrath Labs.

Venus Williams

The tennis star can thank hairstylist Nikki Nelms for the knee-length beaded hair. And that wine-colored lip? Perfection. Makeup artist Karina Milan uses Burt’s Bees skincare and makeup, including the Burt’s Bees Luminizer Nourishing Highlighter in Dusk ($8.99 at Ulta Beauty ).

Janelle Monae

The performer literally always gets it right, from the gown to the sparkly cap to the perfect red lip.

Janicza Bravo

The film director wins for the coolest eyeshadow look of the Met Gala.

Kaia Gerber

The model brought HAIR to the Met Gala with gorgeous waist-length curls.

Blake Lively

No one does glamour quite like Blake Lively. To ensure her Versace dress did all the talking, makeup artist Kristofer Buckle kept Lively’s makeup soft and pretty with Charlotte Tilbury makeup, including the top-secret new Beautiful Skin Sun-Kissed Glow Bronzer, out May 19.

Rachel Smith

The Entertainment Tonight correspondent’s berry makeup is the perfect pop of color against her black-and-white gown.

LaLa Anthony

Vogue ‘s livestream co-host LaLa Anthony was one of the first to arrive and proved she won’t be forgotten later in the show. Her flat-top hat screams glamour and the burgundy-colored bow behind it is all the more unique. Her burgundy and nude lips are the perfect addition.

Vanessa Hudgens

What better way to show off a dramatic smokey eye than with a sleek bun? Hairstylist Danielle Priano used SexyHair products to create this glam topknot adorned with chains. She added a Hidden Crown Dark Brown Seamless Clip In extension for even more volume. Makeup artist Tonya Brewer did her makeup using Pat McGrath Labs.

Emma Chamberlain

Look at that platinum blonde hair! The YouTuber went lighter and brighter for the Met Gala. Her ultra-straight bob was styled by Laura Polko using T3 products — and the cutest headband. Hair accessories are officially back. Chamberlain’s makeup evokes one of TikTok’s biggest trends with tons of blush. Kelsey Deenihan prepped her skin with Solawave red light therapy and CeraVe skincare. Her makeup is all Bare Minerals, including the Gen Nude Blonzer Blush + Bronzer ($25 at Sephora ).

Anna Wintour

The Vogue editor-in-chief added a sparkling crown to her signature bob.