ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

The Best Beauty Looks at the Met Gala Feature Bold Makeup & Sparkling Hair Accessories

By Elizabeth Denton
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 2 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s all about ‘Gilded Glamour’ tonight. The 2022 Met Gala theme, “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” is underway with celebrities bringing their A-game in the beauty department. Met Gala beauty is always exciting because this is the moment stars leave behind the no-makeup makeup and beach waves for major hair changes, both real and faux, and glam makeup that’s made to be noticed.

The theme is part two of last year’s “A Lexicon of Fashion.” According to Vogue , this year’s theme will celebrate the “inclusivity” of American fashion. In fact, head curator of the Museum of Modern Art’s Costume Institute, Andrew Bolton, told Vogue that the 13-room exhibition will “really reflect the evolution of American style, but they also explore the work of individual tailors, dress-makers, and designers.”

Vogue told its attendees to envision the late 1800s in New York City when choosing a look for tonight. Think “textiles like satin, silk, velvet, and fringe, all adorned with over-the-top textures like lace, bows, frills, and ruffles.” Of course, we’re bringing you the best of the best beauty looks to accompany these designs.

Kim Kardashian

A newly blonde Kim evoked Marilyn Monroe — in her actual dress!

Lucy Boynton

Boynton debuted a shorter bob, created by Jenny Cho with Phyto hair products. And those lashes? Makeup artist Jo Baker gave her “champagne lashes” and pink lips with Chanel Beauty.

Kourtney Kardashian

We love a simple ’90s updo.

Khloe Kardashian

A super-straight bob, by Chris Appleton using Color Wow and Tangle Teezer, feels retro in the best way.

Rachel Brosnahan

There’s something about Brosnahan’s baby bangs that add to her vintage-inspired look. Her skin looks fresh and clean thanks to makeup artist Lisa Aharon using Susanne Kaufmann skincare.

Alicia Keys

Of course, Keys got glam with Keys Soulcare and E.L.F. Cosmetics, but it’s her ponytail that really stole the show.

Hillary Clinton

After 21 years (!!!), Clinton is back at the Met and looking as gorgeous as ever.

Naomi Campbell

No doubt, the supermodel is wearing Pat McGrath Labs makeup but we’re really drooling over the face gems.

Ariana DeBose

Hairstylist Takisha Sturdivant-Drew took the Oscar winner’s hair to new heights using Matrix hair products. Her makeup is by Andrea Tiller with Lancôme makeup.

Nicola Coughlan

The “pink eye” trend is back — just as the stunning Nicola Coughlan. Makeup artist Neil Young did her makeup using Pat McGrath Labs. Hairstylist Halley Brisker styled her smooth hair with Moroccanoil.

Billie Eilish

She’s bringing Bridgerton to the Met Gala in Gucci.

Quannah Potts

The actor’s shimmery blue eyeshadow matches her gown perfectly.

Michelle Yeoh

The icon is dripping in jewels on the Met carpet with a perfect red lip.

Camila Cabello

Hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons used his new hair line to create this updo on Cabello, which includes flowers around the bun. Patrick Ta did her makeup, of course, using his own line and Tweezerman tools.

Emma Stone

Hairstylist Mara Roszak used T3 tools to create Stone’s pretty updo. Makeup artist Rachel Goodwin did her makeup using Pat McGrath Labs.

Sarah Jessica Parker

Parker is evoking Carrie Bradshaw with a feather-adorned hat and dramatic smoky eye. Makeup artist Elaine Offers did her makeup using Pat McGrath Labs.

Phoebe Dynevor

Makeup artist Sofia Tilbury — yes, Charlotte’s neice! — gave Dynevor a dramatic cat eye to go with her gothic glamour gown, using Charlotte Tilbury makeup, of course.

Chloë Grace Moretz

Makeup artist Mai Quynh’s prepped Moretz’s skin with Naturopathica’s “glow-inducing skincare,” before applying Grande Cosmetics makeup. Gregory Russel gave her a “strong yet natural low ponytail” using Pureology products.

Mindy Kaling

Kaling looks stunning in lavender from the eyeshadow, to the lips to the gown.

Cynthia Erivo

We bow down to the queen Cynthia Erivo, who is in Louis Vuitton head to toe.

Kacey Musgraves

Makeup artist Moani Lee used Byredo makeup for this stunning shimmery eye and pink lip look.

Tommy Dorfman

Another crown! Dorfman brought the glam to the red carpet with pretty soft blonde waves.

Maude Apatow

The Euphoria actor brought out the Old Hollywood glam with vintage waves and deep berry lips.

Camila Mendes

Mendes’ glittery gold makeup goes perfectly with her gold dress.

Amber Valletta

The model/actor doesn’t have a hair out of place and a gorgeous shimmery eye.

Chloe Kim

The athlete looks beautiful with her bright blonde hair and pink makeup. Makeup artist Colby Smith did her makeup using Pat McGrath Labs.

Venus Williams

The tennis star can thank hairstylist Nikki Nelms for the knee-length beaded hair. And that wine-colored lip? Perfection. Makeup artist Karina Milan uses Burt’s Bees skincare and makeup, including the Burt’s Bees Luminizer Nourishing Highlighter in Dusk ($8.99 at Ulta Beauty ).

Janelle Monae

The performer literally always gets it right, from the gown to the sparkly cap to the perfect red lip.

Janicza Bravo

The film director wins for the coolest eyeshadow look of the Met Gala.

Kaia Gerber

The model brought HAIR to the Met Gala with gorgeous waist-length curls.

Blake Lively

No one does glamour quite like Blake Lively. To ensure her Versace dress did all the talking, makeup artist Kristofer Buckle kept Lively’s makeup soft and pretty with Charlotte Tilbury makeup, including the top-secret new Beautiful Skin Sun-Kissed Glow Bronzer, out May 19.

Rachel Smith

The Entertainment Tonight correspondent’s berry makeup is the perfect pop of color against her black-and-white gown.

LaLa Anthony

Vogue ‘s livestream co-host LaLa Anthony was one of the first to arrive and proved she won’t be forgotten later in the show. Her flat-top hat screams glamour and the burgundy-colored bow behind it is all the more unique. Her burgundy and nude lips are the perfect addition.

Vanessa Hudgens

What better way to show off a dramatic smokey eye than with a sleek bun? Hairstylist Danielle Priano used SexyHair products to create this glam topknot adorned with chains. She added a Hidden Crown Dark Brown Seamless Clip In extension for even more volume. Makeup artist Tonya Brewer did her makeup using Pat McGrath Labs.

Emma Chamberlain

Look at that platinum blonde hair! The YouTuber went lighter and brighter for the Met Gala. Her ultra-straight bob was styled by Laura Polko using T3 products — and the cutest headband. Hair accessories are officially back. Chamberlain’s makeup evokes one of TikTok’s biggest trends with tons of blush. Kelsey Deenihan prepped her skin with Solawave red light therapy and CeraVe skincare. Her makeup is all Bare Minerals, including the Gen Nude Blonzer Blush + Bronzer ($25 at Sephora ).

Anna Wintour

The Vogue editor-in-chief added a sparkling crown to her signature bob.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ntxMQ_0fQxjABC00

More from StyleCaster Best of StyleCaster

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

Post Malone Is Expecting His 1st Baby With His Girlfriend—He’s the ‘Happiest’ He’s ‘Ever Been’

Click here to read the full article. Buns in the oven! The celebrity pregnancies of 2022 include Rihanna, Nicky Hilton and many more stars who are expecting babies this year. For some celebs like Rih, this marks the first time they’re expecting; meanwhile, others are no strangers to expanding the family (hello, Nick Cannon!) Whether they’re about to be first-time parents or turning out to be a family of 10, these celebs are proud to share the news. But before we get into these celebrity pregnancies of 2022, let’s take a walk down memory lane and remember all the celebrity babies...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

J-Lo’s Daughter Was Just Spotted With Jen Garner Amid Reports Her Mom Has a ‘Special Bond’ With Ben’s Son

Click here to read the full article. Cute bonding moment! Jennifer Garner met Jennifer Lopez’s kids weeks after J-Lo and Ben Affleck announced their engagement. The 13 Going On 30 star was seen at a school event with her and Ben’s three kids, along with J-Lo’s kids from her previous marriage.  The newly engaged couple was seen supporting each other’s families on Sunday, May 1, 2022. J-Lo’s daughter Emme was seen bonding with her about-to-be stepdad’s ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. Ben and Jen’s eldest daughter, Violet, was also seen embracing J-Lo’s daughter Emme on the school grounds.  J-Lo and Ben announced their engagement...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Pisces—Your May Horoscope Says You’re Bursting With Brutal Honesty

Click here to read the full article. You’re chatting up a storm this month, Pisces. In fact, your Pisces May 2022 horoscope predicts that you may concoct a brilliant idea that inspires everyone around you. As the sun joins forces with Uranus in Taurus on May 5, it could lead to some major lightbulb flashing over your head. You’re spearheading change in your neighborhood, and if you have siblings, it could lead to an even deeper development understanding of each other. However, by May 10, some of those revelations may get skewed by misunderstandings. As Mercury stations retrograde in your fourth...
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
WWD

Alicia Keys Pays Homage to N.Y.C. in Ralph Lauren at the 2022 Met Gala

Click here to read the full article. Alicia Keys is a girl on fire walking the red carpet at the 2022 Met Gala. The award-winning actress and singer stunned in a glittering, silver strapless gown by Ralph Lauren with a black asymmetrical cape with jeweled embroidery of New York City’s skyline encrusted on the dress. Her hair was styled in a high ponytail with accessories to match her dress.More from WWDRegina King's Most Fashionable Moments: PHOTOSRevisiting Past Met Galas From the Fairchild ArchivesPhotos of the Top Searched Met Gala Red Carpet Style Stars According to a statement by Ralph Lauren, Keys’ column...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
OK! Magazine

Ryan Seacrest's Deposition Reveals Shocking Confessions About Blac Chyna's Reality Show — Details

Ryan Seacrest is weighing in on the ongoing court battle between the Kardashian-Jenner family and Blac Chyna.According to a new report from Radar, the TV producer made some bombshell claims in his deposition, which the famous family is trying to get blocked from the jury. As reported by the outlet, Seacrest — who is scheduled to take the stand in the trial — shockingly revealed in his deposition that he wanted Chyna's show with Rob Kardashian, Rob & Chyna, to move forward, despite the Kardashian-Jenner squad's claim that there was fear over Rob's safety as a result of the exes'...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kacey Musgraves
Person
Tommy Dorfman
Person
Rachel Brosnahan
Person
Nicola Coughlan
Person
Emma Chamberlain
Person
Cynthia Erivo
Person
Charlotte Tilbury
Footwear News

Lala Anthony Does Burgundy All Over in Embellished Dress & Satin Pumps at Met Gala 2022

Click here to read the full article. Lala Anthony pulled out a show-stopping outfit for the 2022 Met Gala in New York tonight. The “Power” alum is hosting the 2022 Met Gala red carpet livestream alongside Vogue’s editor-at-large Hamish Bowles and Vanessa Hudgens. The evening event will stream across Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Vogue’s digital platform tonight at 6 p.m. ET. For fashion’s biggest night, Anthony wore a deep burgundy dress. The top portion of the silky gown came up around her neck to form a choker. The bottom portion was a wrap design, which included a risky thigh-high slit. The...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Cardi B Is Dripping in Gold Versace Chains on the Met Gala 2022 Red Carpet

Click here to read the full article. Cardi B arrived at the 2022 Met Gala tonight in New York dripping in gold from head to toe. The rapper brought the Gilded Age theme to life in a a custom Versace gown, which she wore matching arm warmers and a neck accessories that created the appearance of dozens of necklaces layered on top of one another. This marks her first appearance at the Met Gala since 2019, when she wore a burgundy gown with an opulent train and matching head piece. To Monday’s event, Cardi B walked the red carpet alongside Donatella Versace....
BEAUTY & FASHION
People

Jared Leto and Gucci's Alessandro Michele Twin in Cream Tweed Tuxes on the 2022 Met Gala Carpet

Two Jared Letos are better than one. The 50-year-old actor had fashion fans seeing double when arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala Monday night beside Alessandro Michele, creative director of Gucci. The two men matched in cream tweed tuxes with embroidered with floral bouquets, worn with white shirts, red bowties, black gloves and boots of the same hue. Leto and Michell, 49, accessorized with sunglasses and rust red clutches, parting their long hair to the side with a clip.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ulta Beauty#Hair Colour#Hair Products#Met Gala#Eye Makeup#Vogue#American
WWD

A Look Back at Rihanna’s Met Gala Style Evolution

Click here to read the full article. Throughout the 74 years of the Met Gala, there have been many iconic red carpet looks, but music and fashion star Rihanna has managed to consistently produce the most impressive, internet-stopping looks year after year. Rihanna is arguably the most highly anticipated guest of the Met Gala, rightfully so given the number of dramatic looks she’s donned in the last few years. While it’s not confirmed if Rihanna will attend Monday’s Met Gala, which is celebrating the exhibit “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” she will still likely be the most-anticipated arrival of the night.More...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue Magazine

Kaia Gerber Serves Up a Lady Godiva Hair Transformation at the 2022 Met Gala

Given the theme of the 2022 Met Gala, sumptuous beauty notes were to be expected. But leave it to Kaia Gerber to kick off the evening's red carpet with a look to set the bar impossibly high—and the lengths even longer. The model stole the breath of attendees and event fans—and likely that of her boyfriend and gala date Austin Butler—with a partially-pinned mane of brushed-up curls that called to mind Pre-Raphaelite paintings and noblewomen of yesteryear.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Kacey Musgraves Delivers Fireworks to Met Gala 2022 in Prada Rhinestone Dress & Hidden Heels

Click here to read the full article. Kacey Musgraves arrived to the 2022 Met Gala tonight in New York in a black and glitzy Prada gown. The theme of this year’s gala is “In America: An Anthology of Fashion.” It’s showcasing 100 garments from independent designers that were created from the 1800s to the mid-late 1900s. Held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the stars all ascend a grandiose red carpet that sweeps over the museum’s entrance. Musgraves wore a black floor-length dress from Prada, styled by Erica Cloud. It features an A-line waist and a plunging neckline that is accented by...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

A Closer Look at Tessa Thompson’s Carolina Herrera Dress at the 2022 Met Gala

Click here to read the full article. Tessa Thompson channeled her inner ballerina at the 2022 Met Gala. The actress wore a custom blush pink corset gown by Carolina Herrera that featured gathered tulle and a 200-meter train. The dress was designed by the brand’s creative director Wes Gordon, who walked alongside Thompson on the red carpet.More from WWDRevisiting Past Met Galas From the Fairchild ArchivesPhotos of the Top Searched Met Gala Red Carpet Style StarsRevisiting Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' Couple Style: PHOTOS Thompson was styled by styling duo Wayman Bannerman and Micah McDonald, with her makeup by Maud Laceppe, hair...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
Footwear News

Kylie Jenner Brings Wedding Dress Inspiration With Streetwear Twists to Met Gala 2022 Red Carpet

Click here to read the full article. Amidst the crowd of gilded guests, Kylie Jenner proved how to make an eye-catching statement tonight at the Met Gala in New York. The reality star showed off her Off-White gown complete with a veil baseball cap. Jenner looked like a vision in white, featuring a sweetheart neckline and mesh lining. The bodice featured the words “Off” in black, laden on white mesh that mimicked the silhouette of a tee-shirt. With nods to a wedding dress, it had a veil and tired fabric on the skirt, giving the look length and width, commanding the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
StyleCaster

Virgo—Your May Horoscope Urges You To Watch Your Words

Click here to read the full article. Release your sails and take a deep breath of fresh air, because this month is bound to be an adventure! Your Virgo May 2022 horoscope has all the details on where you might go and what you might see, because on May 5, the sun will join forces with Uranus in Taurus, bringing you experiences that show you a brand new perspective. Remember—having faith in something means believing it without doubt; without the pessimism that brings your energy down. As you experiment with a new lifestyle, you may find that it leads to uncomfortable...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Shoppers Say This $30 Tennis Dress on Amazon Is Better Than The Expensive Versions: ‘Flattered Me in Places Where I Needed Most’

Click here to read the full article. IDK about you but I just don’t feel comfortable wearing dresses in any way, shape, or form if I don’t have some sort of spandex or biker shorts under them. I’ve essentially lived in New York City way too long and it’s taught me that warmer weather can bring some unexpected wind storms that can throw a serious wrench in your dress plans. But instead of wearing tons of separates each time I go out, fashion is finally evolving and giving us functional pieces that are totally cute and comfortable. The tennis dress...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
StyleCaster

9 Talc-Free Eyeshadows That Don’t Sacrifice Pigment & Staying Power

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. If you’ve seen TikTokers throwing away their expensive makeup products panicking about a documentary called Not So Pretty, you might be wondering what the heck is going on. The HBO film has gone viral for the way it works to expose the beauty industry for using ingredients that could be harmful and choosing profits over people. One of these ingredients is talc, which is why talc-free eyeshadow is currently on everyone’s lips. The documentary uses...
MAKEUP
StyleCaster

StyleCaster

48K+
Followers
3K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘style to the people’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and entertainment coverage is informative, inspiring and visually immersive; aspirational yet attainable. From hair styling hacks and pro skincare tips to shoppable street-style galleries and in-depth profiles on celebrities and influencers, STYLECASTER stories are smart, sophisticated and urbane — just like the women we serve.

 https://stylecaster.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy