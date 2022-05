The Cleveland Browns want to trade Baker Mayfield, but they are not willing to compromise to part ways with him. According to Dianna Russini of ESPN in her recent appearance on The Ryen Russillo Podcast, the Browns have no desire to pay any of Mayfield’s contract for the 2022 season. Although they have already picked it up and now owe him $18 million, Cleveland is firm on trading him without eating part of his salary.

