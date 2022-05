Welcome to Mission Beach, where time has stood still — sort of. Unlike Downtown, Old Town, Little Italy, and North Park, Mission Beach hasn’t been made over or “reinvented.” Drive down Mission Boulevard, which bisects the narrow isthmus south of Pacific Beach, or walk two and a half miles along the oceanfront Boardwalk, and you won’t find many changes from what things were like a generation ago. Again — sort of. The Giant Dipper roller coaster still beckons visitors from the southwest corner of Mission Boulevard and West Mission Bay Drive.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO