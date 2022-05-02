ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chestertown, MD

New face of Washington College's public archaeology lab

By Trish McGee
Kent County News
 2 days ago
CHESTERTOWN — Building on the success of more than two decades, Washington College’s public archaeology laboratory is making some changes, including getting a new name, the Past Is Present Archaeology Lab.

Established in 1999 with funding from the Maryland Historical Trust, the lab was designed to support the sociology/anthropology department’s new offering of archaeology courses, to sponsor regional archaeology projects on the Eastern Shore, and to engage students and the public in exploring the past.

Its projects have ranged in time from the Paleoindian period, stretching back 12,000 years, to the more recent past, and covered the length of the Eastern Shore from Cecil County down to Somerset County.

Students and faculty in the lab have used sonar to search for shipwrecks on the Chester River, investigated the Dorchester County farm on which Harriet Tubman grew up, excavated 17th- and 18th-century sites in Chestertown and the surrounding counties, and used Geographic Information Systems to develop an archaeological predictive model for site locations in the Upper Shore — and that’s just a few of the many projects completed over the last 23 years.

“The number of students who started their professional path in the Public Archaeology Lab is astonishing, and this is an exciting new chapter in that story,” Michael Chiarappa, Ph.D., the college’s Director of Cultural and Natural Resource Initiatives, said in a news release.

“Applied work to understand and save our past provides critical skills to our students, while the melding of cultural and natural resource management will help to forge alliances that are long overdue,” he said.

In 2017, the archaeology lab moved from the ground floor of the Custom House on High Street to its current location at 210 S. Cross St., Chestertown.

From those downtown locations, the lab’s impact locally has been profound — hosting 11,000 visitors and school groups, working with almost 300 community volunteers and mentoring 174 undergraduate interns in archaeology, according to the news release.

The success of the program helped in the growth of archaeology and anthropology at the college, allowing anthropology to branch off as its own department. Its capabilities in terrestrial and marine archaeology, along with the power of geospatial analysis, are unusual for any small liberal arts college.

With that success came the hiring of additional archaeologists and the construction of new teaching spaces on campus.

It is this successful growth that has prompted the new changes and the birth of a new initiative at the Center for Environment & Society (CES).

The new Past Is Present initiative is based on the premise that to understand where we are headed, we need to understand where we have been. It explores the rich historical, cultural and natural resources of the Eastern Shore to interpret the past, understand the present and prepare for the future.

The initiative is overseen by Chiarappa, a nationally respected environmental historian who joined the CES team last September to become the inaugural director of Cultural and Natural Resource Initiatives.

The position was funded with a $2.5 million endowment (including $1.25 million from the Maryland E-Nnovation Initiative Fund) to focus on environmental archaeology, cultural resource management and the linkages between heritage and natural resources.

The anthropology department will continue to take on summer field schools in archaeology.

This will allow the Past Is Present Archaeology Lab, under the continued supervision of archaeologist Elizabeth Seidel, to pivot to do more consulting, contract archaeology and focus on environmental archaeology, according to the news release.

Additionally, the program will build support for tourism as a regional economic engine by promoting the historical, cultural and natural resources of Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

“We’re very proud of what we have accomplished since 1999 and are so excited to broaden our focus. Providing hands-on, experiential learning opportunities for our students who are interested in archaeology, history, and the environment will continue to be a major theme as we move forward,” Seidel said in the news release.

According to Seidel, community members are always welcome to participate in projects in the field or the lab.

The Past Is Present Archaeology Lab will be open from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 6.

