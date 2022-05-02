After four years, Jed Hall's family may have answers about son's disappearance
By JOHNATHAN HOGAN jhogan@postregister.com
Post Register
2 days ago
For four years, Allen Hall has maintained hope that his son is alive. He did not believe his son, Jedediah “Jed” Hall, would end his own life, as he had not shown any signs of being suicidal, and had shown interest in learning how a person stays “off the...
POLICE have found new evidence in the case of a missing teen who vanished four years ago after leaving home with outdoor gear and a gun. On Sunday, local Idaho authorities found the car that 16-year-old Matthew Jedediah Hall was driving the night he disappeared in 2018, providing a chilling new update to the missing person case.
IDAHO FALLS — Though authorities have yet to identify the human remains found inside a vehicle recovered by a famous scuba team from the Snake River in Idaho Falls Sunday morning, a local father believes they belong to his teenage son that went missing over four years ago.
“I don’t think he grabbed someone else and put them in the car,” Allen Hall said when asked how sure he was that the remains found on Sunday morning were of his son, Matthew Jedediah “Jed” Hall,...
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — The family of the Idaho Falls teenager whose car was found in the Snake River after he had been missing for more than four years confirmed the human remains found inside are his. Jed Hall was last seen driving a 2009 gray Nissan Versa hatchback...
On the morning of May 1, 2022, Adventures With Purpose search and recovery dive team, in cooperation with the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office and the Idaho Falls Police Department located a vehicle in the Snake River just south of the Johns Hole boat ramp located at River Parkway and Highway 20.
With the assistance of the dive teams and Hendrickson’s Towing, the vehicle was removed from the river.
The vehicle, a 2009 gray Nissan Versa hatchback and license plates match the vehicle that Matthew Jedediah “Jed” Hall was last seen driving on January 22, 2018, the day the local teen went missing. Human remains were found inside the vehicle.
Investigators have been in contact with the Hall family, and positive identification and evidentiary processing of the recovered vehicle is in progress. No further information is available at this time.
