$8.2M South Carolina medical office building sold

GREENWOOD, S.C. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Officials in South Carolina say an infant was surrendered at a hospital under Daniel's Law, the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act. It happened Sunday at Self Regional Medical Center in Greenwood County. The Caucasian baby boy was born on April...
HAMPTON, S.C. (AP) — A shooting at a club in Hampton County, South Carolina, early Sunday left at least nine people injured, authorities said. It was the second mass shooting in the state in as many days. The State Law Enforcement Division said in an email there were no reported fatalities in the Easter morning […]
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina has been growing by a lot of fingers and toes! There were 57,044 babies born in the state in 2019, according to data from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, creating a birth rate of 11.1 births per 1,000 people. About 156 babies are born […]
I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The South Carolina Board of Education has suspended a former Berkley County School District (BCSD) teacher’s certificate of education after she was accused of inappropriately hugging a student. According to the order of suspension, published Tuesday, Dorothy Van Der Sterre Smith was a teacher at Timberland High School in December […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — No charges will be filed in the death of a missing Florida student who was found dead at a Florence County fire station, according to a letter sent to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division by 12th Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements. The solicitor’s office said it will not seek charges […]
Almost never do doctors who have worked in death chambers speak for themselves. Weeks after the S.C. Department of Corrections announced it was ready to execute by firing squad, a physician shares his story publicly for the first time.
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A suspect has been identified in the theft of hundreds of gallons of gas in North Carolina According to police, on Mar. 14 around 11 p.m., an estimated 400 gallons of gas was stolen from the Bizzy Bee Convenience Store on N. Main Street in High Point. Police have identified […]
Arkansas is suing Family Dollar over the discovery of more than 1,000 rodents in a distribution facility in the state that prompted the discount retail chain to recall items purchased from hundreds of stores in the South. The lawsuit, filed Thursday by Attorney General Leslie Rutledge in state court, accuses...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A chief deputy with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office has been terminated after more than two years on the job. The sheriff’s office confirmed to News 2 they terminated deputy Joyce Smith, effective April 1st. Documents revealed Sheriff Graziano terminated Smith because she was in default on paying her student […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — An Upstate business owner who was charged with reckless homicide and unlawful communication in the past is facing another charge in an unrelated incident. The Greenville County Detention Center said John Ludwig Jr. walked into Big Air, located at 36 Park Woodruff Road, on April 6 and yelled obscenities and […]
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was arrested by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division for intent to defraud the South Carolina Educational Lottery. According to SLED, Judy Ann Hill turned in multiple stolen scratch-off lottery tickets from different games to three locations in Greenville and Newberry Counties: Lil’ Cricket #3842 on Nance Street in […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Guilford College student has drowned in Montgomery County. At 3:56 p.m., a 911 caller reported that someone had jumped into the lake at Tuckertown Reservoir, off Tuckertown Dam Road, and did not return to the surface, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. This happened at a point where […]
Ready to kick the bucket? North Carolina is apparently one of the worst states for dying. Here’s the truth: there are no good places to die. According to Policy Genius, some states are much worse places to die than others due to a variety of factors. “But where you...
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. — A pilot was injured Monday night in a plane crash in Oconee County, South Carolina, according to Oconee County Sheriff's Office. The single-engine plane crashed in an area of Planters Drive off Wells Highway just before 7 p.m., officials said. According to officials, the pilot...
