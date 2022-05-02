ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Makeup

The Best Beauty Moments at the 2022 Met Gala

By Lindy Segal
Harper's Bazaar
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a triumphant return in September 2021, the Met Gala is back to its rightful place on...

www.harpersbazaar.com

Comments / 0

BET

Regina King Is This Year's Met Gala Co-Chair, So We're Highlighting Her Best Fashion Moments!

On the first Monday in May, the coveted Met Gala will return to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. This year the annual event will expound upon the Costume Institute’s exhibition on American fashion with its second installment titled In America: An Anthology of Fashion—an exploration of men’s and women’s fashion in the nineteenth century to present-day. The first installment, titled In America: An Lexicon of Fashion, explored the varied cultural identities that comprise the fabric of America.
WWD

The Best Met Gala Red Carpet Looks of All Time

Click here to read the full article. Each year the Met Gala produces iconic red carpet moments, with celebrities like Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Sarah Jessica Parker, Jennifer Lopez, Madonna, Beyoncé and many others regularly taking the year’s theme head-on with their high-fashion looks. The 2022 Met Gala is taking place on Monday, returning to its traditional date on the first Monday in May after last year’s edition was moved to September and the 2020 event was canceled due to the pandemic. This year’s exhibit is the second part of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s American fashion theme, called “In America: An...
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb supports co-star Jenna Bush Hager as she steps away from Today

Hoda Kotb took to social media to show her support for her co-star and close friend Jenna Bush Hager as she embarked on a brand new adventure. The Today host shared a snapshot of her co-host's book tour schedule, which took her around the country to talk about her latest release with sister Barbara P. Bush.
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
ohmymag.co.uk

Willow Smith confesses that her mother, Jada Pinkett Smith, ignored her mental disorders for years

The last couple of months have been very hard for the Smith family. Although one of the most powerful and renowned families in Hollywood, they have been facing extreme criticism and judgement from the public after the infamous Oscar slap incident. Jada Pinkett’s internet series, Red Table Talk, has also been under extreme scrutiny, so it was no surprise when the fans caught the wind of Willow’s past mental health struggles and her mother’s role in them.
Harper's Bazaar

Gigi Hadid Just Shut Down the Met Gala in a Red Corset and Latex Jumpsuit

One of the Met Gala's biggest faces, Gigi Hadid, has finally arrived at the event looking dazzling as usual, and with the spotlight fully on her. The supermodel showed out to the event from the Mark Hotel in a sultry bright red leather jumpsuit by Versace that was cinched at the waist with a body-hugging corset and layered on top with a voluminous, showstopping maroon coat.
Footwear News

Lala Anthony Does Burgundy All Over in Embellished Dress & Satin Pumps at Met Gala 2022

Click here to read the full article. Lala Anthony pulled out a show-stopping outfit for the 2022 Met Gala in New York tonight. The “Power” alum is hosting the 2022 Met Gala red carpet livestream alongside Vogue’s editor-at-large Hamish Bowles and Vanessa Hudgens. The evening event will stream across Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Vogue’s digital platform tonight at 6 p.m. ET. For fashion’s biggest night, Anthony wore a deep burgundy dress. The top portion of the silky gown came up around her neck to form a choker. The bottom portion was a wrap design, which included a risky thigh-high slit. The...
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
E! News

Behold, the Most Unforgettable Moments in Met Gala History

Watch: BEST Met Gala Looks of All Time: Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya & More!. If the steps of the Met could talk, we'd bet they would have stories for days. For the Met Gala—fashion's biggest night—some stars take the definition of "dress-up" to another level. Who could forget, for example, when event co-chair Lady Gaga rocked not one but four unbelievable ensembles in 2019?
Harper's Bazaar

Pregnant Sophie Turner Looks Amazing in a Flowing Black Gown at the 2022 Met Gala

Sophie Turner is still our Queen of the North. Tonight, the Game of Thrones alum made a majestic appearance at the 2022 Met Gala. Accompanied by husband Joe Jonas, the actress wore a gothic flowing black gown featuring long sleeves and a silver studded pattern on the bodice. The dress, which showed off her growing baby bump, was styled with a pair of black platform sandals.
Harper's Bazaar

The ultra-chic manicures spotted at the Met Gala

The 2022 Met Gala's ‘gilded glamour’ theme saw designers, stylists and glam squads pulling out all the stops to create extravagant looks on their celebrity clients. But nestled within the dramatic accessories and show-stopping ballgowns are understated, elegant manicures that serve as perfect backdrops for the fine jewellery to shine.
Vogue Magazine

Kim Kardashian Opts for Cozy Glamour Post-Met Gala

Kim Kardashian had a momentous night at the Met Gala. The reality television star turned heads while wearing the gown Marilyn Monroe wore to sing “Happy Birthday” to president John F. Kennedy in 1962. It’s not a surprise that for the day after wearing such a piece–part of fashion history!—that Kardashian wanted to be swaddled in comfort. The morning after the celebration, Kardashian was spotted with her beau Pete Davidson leaving The Mark hotel in New York wearing a full Balenciaga look, which included a faux fur hooded coat from the pre-fall 2021 collection, black sweatpants, boots with a knife heel, and oversized sunglasses from haute couture 2021.
Distractify

Here's the Met Gala 2022 Theme, Explained

"Fashion’s biggest night," aka the Met Gala, is back at the Costume Institute at New York City's renowned Metropolitan Museum of Art. The event typically takes place each year on the first Monday of May and gives celebs and fashion industry insiders a chance to play with costume fashion.
The Independent

The history behind the Marilyn Monroe dress worn by Kim Kardashian to the 2022 Met Gala

Kim Kardashian donned a slinky, skin-coloured gown once worn by none other than Marilyn Monroe to the 2022 Met Gala on Monday night.The reality star paired the iconic dress with a white cropped fur coat and bleached hair to emulate the sex symbol – 60 years after Monroe wore the dress at an event in Madison Square Garden in 1962.Kardashian, who attended the event with boyfriend Pete Davidson by her side, told US Vogue that when she first tried on the dress, it had to be “transported by guards” and she “had to wear gloves” to handle the fragile material.The...
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
