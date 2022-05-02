ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

TDS Breaks Ground on All-Fiber Network Project in Green Bay

By Casey Nelson
WNCY
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – High-speed internet is a step closer for thousands of addresses in Green Bay. TDS Telecommunications LLC held a groundbreaking Monday in Green Bay to celebrate the start of construction on its newest all-fiber network. The ceremony was held at He-Nis Ra Park, next...

wncy.com

