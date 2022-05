You don’t need to speak Finnish to understand what sort of social media presence the influencers at the center of director Hanna Bergholm’s psychological body horror Hatching have created for themselves. It’s blonde, blue-eyed, and fixated on performing “tradition” in a way that makes you wonder what their whole deal is — especially when the ring lights are off and the cameras are away. Hatching’s glad to let you in on its ideas about what makes these sorts of personalities tick and how living for one’s follower count is deeply unhealthy. But the movie does so with the express intent of leaving you disturbed by how grisly its portrayal of dysfunction is.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO