The Cowboys are never scared to gamble on players with an injury history. This year it was Damone Clark. LSU linebacker Damone Clark was, at one time, pegged on most draft boards as a possible Day 1 or Day 2 selection. He led the entire SEC in tackles last season, was a second-team All-American, and he followed it all up with an impressive showing at the Senior Bowl.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO