Allouez, WI

New Green Bay Marathon Route Covers More of Allouez, Less of De Pere

By Casey Nelson
WNCY
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Cellcom Green Bay Marathon will have a new route this year — utilizing the Mason Street bridge and more streets in Allouez — while eliminating use of the bridge in De Pere, but keeping the lap inside Lambeau Field just before the...

wncy.com

WBAY Green Bay

Menasha, Little Chute resist “No Mow May” movement

MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - Since launching in Appleton three years ago, a campaign called “No Mow May” to help pollinators has been spreading across Northeast Wisconsin, but some communities are also pushing back against allowing residents to let their grass grow. Across Appleton signs have already started to...
MENASHA, WI
Channel 3000

6 Wisconsin cities ideal for a getaway

You could spend a lifetime exploring the little towns and interesting cities within the state’s borders. It’s sometimes easy to overlook some of the smaller spots that don’t get as much tourism buzz, but these six locations are ideal for a Wisconsin getaway. Right under the Door...
WISCONSIN STATE
Yardbarker

Green Bay Packers’ London Date and Opponent Released

It was announced earlier this off-season that the Green Bay Packers would be playing overseas in London. It was then announced that the Green Bay Packers would be the home team for this overseas game. Due to the Packers having nine home games this year, the standard eight will still be played at Lambeau Field.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Controversial sculpture removed from Appleton neighborhood

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A controversial sculpture has been removed from the E. College Avenue neighborhood in Appleton. Video posted to Facebook by Alderman Alex Schultz shows “The Collective” being lifted from its spot and hauled away. “A sad farewell, thank you for bringing public art conversations front...
WHIO Dayton

Dog found tied to fire hydrant with backpack, note in Wisconsin

GREEN WAY, Wis. — A dog was found tied up to a fire hydrant in a Wisconsin neighborhood over the weekend by a neighbor, with a note and backpack. WFRV says the dog was found at a fire hydrant near the corner of East Walnut Street and South Clay Street by a neighbor, who told them the note left with the dog said the family couldn’t take care of her anymore and her name is “Baby Girl”. The dog was also left with a backpack filled with food, treats, and toys.
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Outagamie County announces emergency closure of Highway M

HORTONVILLE, Wis. (WBAY) - A stretch of County Highway M in Outagamie County is closed indefinitely following a large culvert failure. The closure is north of Hortonville, where County M is also N. Olk St, between County Highway MM (N. Crest St.) and County Highway S. That’s a stretch of 3 miles, according to Google Maps.
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Packers running back Aaron Jones donating 841 pairs of shoes to Boys & Girls Clubs

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Every yard Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones earned during the 2021 season will help a kid in Wisconsin get a new pair of shoes. Jones’ “Yards for Shoes” campaign — where Jones pledged to donate one pair of Adidas shoes for every rushing yard he gained — will begin distributing 841 pairs of shoes next week on May 10.
GREEN BAY, WI
US News and World Report

23 Top Things to Do in Wisconsin

America's Dairy State may not be on everyone's vacation radar, but the state boasts pristine state parks, iconic architecture and rich culinary traditions supplemented by craft beer and farm-to-table experiences. Also, of course, its residents are famous for their Midwestern hospitability. America's Dairyland is well worth the trip for weekend getaways or week-long vacations. It's no exaggeration to claim Wisconsin offers something for every type of traveler – world-class art for culture enthusiasts, metropolitan food tours for foodies, numerous waterparks for families and relaxing scenery for outdoors lovers, including rolling hills, lush farmland, forests and lakes. Read on to explore the top things to do in Wisconsin. (Note: Some tours and excursions may be affected by the COVID-19 outbreak. New policies may be in place, including capacity restrictions and parking reservation requirements. Check with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. Department of State and local tourism boards before traveling.)
WISCONSIN STATE

