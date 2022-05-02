FSU, FAMU receive grant to help educational disparities in Tallahassee

In efforts to help the educational obstacles in youth in Tallahassee Florida State and Florida A&M received a grant to conduct research.

Florida State University and Florida A&M received an Institutional Challenge Grant.

The goal is to find out how to reduce inequality in youth.

Both universities were given more than $600,000 over three years with an opportunity to apply for a two year continuation grant to solidify the partnership and institutional changes.

FAMU's College of Education and FSU's Florida Center for Reading Research will partner with organizations to build and develop partnerships.