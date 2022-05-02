ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FSU, FAMU receive grant to help educational disparities in Tallahassee

By Shniece Archer
 2 days ago
In efforts to help the educational obstacles in youth in Tallahassee Florida State and Florida A&M received a grant to conduct research.

Florida State University and Florida A&M received an Institutional Challenge Grant.

The goal is to find out how to reduce inequality in youth.

Both universities were given more than $600,000 over three years with an opportunity to apply for a two year continuation grant to solidify the partnership and institutional changes.

FAMU's College of Education and FSU's Florida Center for Reading Research will partner with organizations to build and develop partnerships.

Florida Education Board OKs Diaz as next commissioner

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Republican Sen. Manny Diaz will become the state’s first Hispanic education commissioner. The Florida Board of Education unanimously voted to appoint Diaz on Friday. The vote came just more than a week after Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis announced him as his choice to replace outgoing Commissioner Richard Corcoran. Diaz appointment is effective June 1.
'Dream Forever': Jameis Winston graduates from Florida State University

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston graduated this past weekend from Florida State University. The 28-year-old New Orleans Saints QB returned to Tallahassee to accept his diploma. According to Sports Illustrated, Winston had been taking online classes since being drafted in 2015. He reportedly majored...
Citrus County Chronicle

Triumph awards $20 million to Wakulla County School District for new facility

CRAWFORDVILLE — The Triumph Gulf Coast Board voted unanimously on April 26 to award a $20 million grant the Wakulla County School Board (WCSB) to create the War Eagle Career Academy, a free-standing facility that will embed Career Tech Education (CTE) training in the curriculum for students in rural Wakulla and Franklin counties in partnership with Lively Technical College.
City of Tallahassee holds fair housing symposium

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A housing crunch across Florida is pushing prices through the roof. According to Florida Realtors, the median home price is up more than 20% in the past year. High prices aren’t the only problem. Some renters and buyers face housing discrimination. That’s why the City...
