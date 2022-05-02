ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

David Robertson has been lights out for the Chicago Cubs after coming back from a potentially career-ending injury

By Meghan Montemurro, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=181mGd_0fQxWOr700
Chicago Cubs reliever David Robertson and catcher Willson Contreras celebrate a 5-4 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on April 7, 2022, on opening day at Wrigley Field. Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune/TNS

The uncertainty surrounding his baseball future lingered in David Robertson’s mind.

Right elbow soreness derailed Robertson’s 2019 season just seven appearances into a two-year deal with the Philadelphia Phillies. He tried to rehab the injury but ultimately required Tommy John surgery in August 2019 to repair his ulnar collateral ligament.

Looking back, Robertson says he should have listened to doctors and stopped trying to push through the injury in an effort to avoid surgery.

“I went into Philly with really high hopes,” Robertson told the Tribune. “It was a great opportunity, a great spot to be in and when I got there, my body just let me down.

“And it was a tough road. There was always that fear it was the end.”

Robertson, who turned 37 last month, endured a winding road to get back to the big leagues, where he again is an elite high-leverage reliever. He has been essentially unhittable in the first month of his Chicago Cubs career.

Robertson hasn’t allowed a run through 10 innings this season while giving up just one hit in nine appearances. He leads the Cubs with five saves and has 14 strikeouts and five walks.

The formula for his success: “Having a new elbow — honestly, that’s the biggest thing,” Robertson said. “It’s having a little bit of structure in my day-to-day routine and just feeling healthy again. Having the ability to throw the ball like I was when I was younger.”

His return to the majors, let alone this type of success, was never a given.

Robertson faced a setback in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic affected his rehab from Tommy John surgery, complicated by losing a month because of an outbreak at the Phillies complex in Florida where he was rehabbing. It cost him a shot at returning during the shortened 2020 season.

“I like being the guy that’s depended on, even if it doesn’t always work out in the game,” Robertson said. “I’ve been on the injured list a few times but never for anything like that. So I had to basically say this year and a half is gone.

“My rehab process was a little screwed up, definitely different from most folks. But I got it done and eventually everything healed up.”

Robertson, though, wasn’t content merely to get back to the big leagues. He turned down major-league offers last spring because they weren’t what he was looking for. He felt he was a higher-caliber pitcher than what was reflected in those deals, so he remained a free agent going into the 2021 season.

“I wasn’t going to do it for less than what I thought I was worth,” Robertson explained. “It wasn’t as hard as I thought it would be. I knew then I wasn’t done. If I had to take a year off (in 2021), I thought I could do it and come back.”

When Robertson learned of a possibility to pitch for Team USA in the Tokyo Olympics, he continued to prepare his body and arm. He went on to win a silver medal, tallying two saves in three appearances.

Going into the Olympics, Robertson knew the trade deadline would pass by the end of the tournament. He figured he would be one of the best relief options available, especially when accounting for his postseason experience.

His gamble paid off in a deal with the Tampa Bay Rays, showing glimpses over the final month and in the postseason of what had made him a valued reliever.

Robertson, again representing himself during contract talks, found the right fit with the Cubs in March on a one-year, $3.5 million contract.

Manager David Ross staunchly avoids naming or referring to a specific closer on his team. When the Rays were at Wrigley Field last month, Ross wryly noted that if a team like the Rays with three straight playoff appearances doesn’t need to denote a closer, why do the Cubs?

Ross clearly wants to maintain flexibility in how he uses the back end of the bullpen without worrying about the perception of which relievers are entrenched in certain roles. The Cubs bullpen seems to be on board with this flexible approach, and it has paid off. The relievers have been generally reliable, posting a 3.45 ERA that ranked 12th in the majors through Sunday.

But while Robertson hasn’t officially been called the Cubs closer, they’re consistently using him in save opportunities. His five saves are four more than right-handers Rowan Wick and Mychal Givens have.

The things Ross values in pitchers he continues to see from Robertson — throwing strikes, getting ahead of hitters, nasty breaking balls. Adding those qualities to Robertson’s poise and veteran experience has been an extremely effective combination.

“The calmness, the pace, the intent in which he pitches has really stood out to me,” Ross said during last week’s road trip. “I love the fact that he mixes his deliveries. There’s a real slide step there. You’re not going to be able to take advantage of running on him or messing up his rhythm. He’s messing with the timing of the hitter. Very deceptive.”

Only the Pittsburgh Pirates’ Dillon Peters (11⅓ innings) and the Cleveland Guardians’ Trevor Stephan (10⅔) own longer scoreless-innings streaks to begin the season than Robertson.

“He is so consistent day in and day out,” Cubs bullpen coach Chris Young said, “and as he’s coming off an incredibly short sprint for him, he’s continued to build arm strength, continue to build reps, the stuff’s trending up a little bit.

“But the consistency at which he pitches, it just gives you that vibe of he could roll out of bed and throw a down-and-away strike and a curveball for a strike. It’s incredible the roll he’s gotten back on now that he’s healthy again.”

Baseball Savant’s Statcast data indicate Robertson is throwing a career-high 33.8% sliders since he first started using the pitch in 2017. Meanwhile, his typical go-to curveball sits at a career-low 15.9%. When asked about how the pitches’ usage differs from career trends, Robertson explained he doesn’t view them as distinct pitches.

“It’s just a breaking ball,” he said. “I don’t consider them different. I grip them slightly different and roll them off. I’m just trying to keep them from getting hit, so whatever it takes.”

Robertson’s off-speed stuff has been a key part of keeping hitters in check. The lone hit he surrendered came off his cutter, while only nine of the 78 off-speed pitches he has thrown have been put in play.

Said Young: “The ability to add and subtract velocity, to change shapes, to throw one in put-away counts, to move it around — his feel for that off-speed pitch to make it do different things at different velocities in different locations is a huge piece of the success for him.”

Robertson is generating the highest ground-ball rate (52.9%) of his 14-year career. Hitters have yet to barrel a ball off him. He is striking out 38.9% of batters while recording a 75% first-pitch strike rate.

All of it plays into Robertson’s lights-out performance.

Comments / 0

Related
earnthenecklace.com

Ian Happ Is Engaged! Meet the Cubs Outfielder’s Fiancée, Julie Mazur

Happer put a ring on it! Chicago Cubs outfielder Ian Happ proposed to his mystery girlfriend and broke the news on social media. Ian Happ’s girlfriend, and now fiancée, is Julie Mazur. They’ve been low-key about their relationship, but that provoked a lot of curiosity about who Julie Mazur is. Cubs fans would be delighted to know that she is a born and raised Chi-Town local, and they hope they will recognize this WAG at Cubs games. For those who want to know more about Ian Happ’s fiancée and her background, we have all the details in this Julie Mazur wiki.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Cubs start 2-game series with the White Sox

LINE: White Sox -145, Cubs +125. BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs host the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday to start a two-game series. Chicago is 4-6 at home and 9-13 overall. The Cubs have gone 3-0 in games when they hit two or more home runs. Chicago has gone 7-6...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
State
Florida State
Local
Illinois Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
NBC Chicago

Cubs' Willson Contreras Out of Lineup Vs. White Sox, Day-To-Day

Willson Contreras day-to-day with undisclosed issue originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Willson Contreras is out of the Cubs' starting lineup Tuesday and considered day-to-day with an undisclosed issue. Cubs manager David Ross cited "competitive" reasons in not disclosing the issue, but said it is "middle" body. "Hopefully he'll be...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Dylan Cease strikes out 11 and allows 1 hit in ‘the best start of my career’ for a 3-0 Chicago White Sox win

Dylan Cease was in command against the entire Los Angeles Angels lineup Monday — and Mike Trout was no exception. Cease struck out the three-time American League MVP three times in the Chicago White Sox’s 3-0 victory, part of an 11-strikeout performance that matched the right-hander’s career high. He got Trout swinging in the first inning, retired him on a 98 mph fastball in the fourth and ...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Cubs' Drew Smyly Could Return From Bereavement List Vs. Dodgers

Cubs map out rotation vs. Dodgers, could include Smyly originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Cubs have mapped out their starting rotation for this weekend's series against the Dodgers, but it remains a bit in flux. Justin Steele (Saturday) and Marcus Stroman (Sunday) are each probable starters for the...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

The ‘Sodfather’ confirms the obvious: This Chicago spring — with its ‘brutal’ weather pattern— has been the worst

The Sodfather confirmed Wednesday what most of us in Chicago already assumed. This has been our worst spring ever. Period. Roger Bossard, the head groundskeeper of the White Sox, didn’t need numbers to back up his claim. He has millions of eyewitnesses. Bossard said Sox manager Tony La Russa recently asked him if he remembers worse conditions during a Chicago spring. The answer was a resolute ...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rowan Wick
Person
Willson Contreras
Person
Mychal Givens
NBC Chicago

Hear a Loud Noise Over Chicago's North Side? Here's What Caused It

Residents on Chicago’s North Side were treated to a spectacle of sight and sound on Wednesday night as a loud boom was heard in the area. No, it was not the sound of José Abreu hitting a first inning home run off of Kyle Hendricks, but instead it was a pair of fighter jets flying over Wrigley Field ahead of a game between the Cubs and White Sox:
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Matt Foster is providing a boost out of the Chicago White Sox bullpen: ‘He took the bull by the horns’

Chicago White Sox reliever Matt Foster entered Wednesday’s City Series game in a tight spot. The Sox led by a run in the eighth inning, but the Cubs had runners on first and third with one out and right fielder Seiya Suzuki at the plate. “My first game plan coming in for Suzuki was just try to get something to keep it on the infield or obviously a strikeout would have been great,” Foster said. ...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

White Sox, Cubs Battle in Cold Rain at Wrigley Field

Why Kopech actually liked playing in awful weather originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The first thing Tony La Russa did when coming into the visiting manager’s office at Wrigley Field following the White Sox’ 3-1 win over the Cubs was put his hands to his mouth and blow some warm air into them. It wasn’t quite a Top-Five Worst Game Ever Experienced for La Russa, since, well, he’s been a part of a whole lot of games, but it was in the Top 10 for sure.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Column: Things we saw and heard at the City Series, including ‘Angry Lucas’ Giolito and a Pink Floyd reference

Things we saw and heard Wednesday at Game 2 of the City Series, which the Chicago White Sox won 4-3 to sweep the mini-series. Ozzie Guillén arrives at Wrigley Field in good time, beaming after a talk with Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker about Baker’s 2000th career win. Frank Thomas is stuck in traffic. Guillen says he’s thankful the brutal conditions Tuesday prevented them from having to ...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Chicago Cubs#The Milwaukee Brewers#The Philadelphia Phillies
Chicago Tribune

5 things we heard from Norm Maciver, the Chicago Blackhawks associate GM, including his thoughts on tanking for draft picks

Chicago Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson can claim ex-Hawk Al Secord, former Vancouver Canuck Todd Bertuzzi and the late “Jeopardy” host Alex Trebek. Associate GM Norm Maciver can boast of the NHL’s Staal brothers — Eric, Marc and Jordan — and Paul Shaffer, David Letterman’s lovable band leader and foil. “He says Sudbury’s better than Thunder Bay,” Maciver told the Tribune about their ...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Andrew Vaughn goes on the IL with a bruised right hand. ‘I’m not much of a doctor, but it’s painful,’ says Chicago White Sox OF.

The Chicago White Sox placed outfielder Andrew Vaughn on the injured list with a bruised right hand, the team announced Thursday. The move is retroactive to Monday. Vaughn last played April 29. He was hit in the right hand by a Mike Mayers pitch in the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Guaranteed Rate Field. “Did the X-rays, did the MRI and everything was good, just tons of ...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
NewsBreak
MLB
Reuters

White Sox add to Cubs' struggles with 3-1 win

Tim Anderson homered and six Chicago White Sox pitchers combined on a six-hitter with 12 strikeouts to keep their struggling crosstown rival, the host Chicago Cubs, in check for a 3-1 victory on Tuesday night. Starter Michael Kopech recorded five of those strikeouts, and he overcame four hits and two...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Mark Sadowski is out as Chicago Bears college scouting director, sources say, as GM Ryan Poles reshapes the front office

General manager Ryan Poles is working to reshape the Chicago Bears front office and scouting staff after the NFL draft, his second set of moves after hiring some trusted advisers. League sources say the Bears dismissed college scouting director Mark Sadowski, a 1992 St. Rita graduate who has been with the organization since 2005, when he was hired as an area scout. Sadowski worked under GMs ...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Cubs’ Alfonso Rivas Continues to Impress While Frank Schwindel Regresses

Photos: Rivas - Cubs/Twitter | Schwindel - cubs/Instagram. Whether at the plate or in the field, Alfonso Rivas of the Chicago Cubs has done nothing but impress during his short time in the big leagues. In 18 games last season, Rivas hit .318 with a .388 OBP and one home run. This year, Rivas has only 10 games under his belt, but he’s slashing .375/.483/.542 with a 1.024 OPS, one homer, and six runs batted in.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Jake Burger out of White Sox's Wednesday lineup against Cubs

Chicago White Sox third baseman Jake Burger is not starting in Wednesday's contest against the Chicago Cubs. Burger will rest on Wednesday night after Leury Garcia and Josh Harrison were picked as Chicago's starting second and third basemen. According to Baseball Savant on 42 batted balls this season, Burger has...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for Chicago breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, weather and traffic.

 https://www.chicagotribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy