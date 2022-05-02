ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Jan. 6 panel asks three GOP members of the U.S. House to cooperate in probe

By Jennifer Shutt
Colorado Newsline
Colorado Newsline
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40ZXfL_0fQxWIYl00

U.S. Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) speaks during a House Oversight and Government Reform Committee on Oct. 7, 2021, in Washington, D.C. The hearing was being held to examine a Republican-led Arizona audit of the 2020 presidential election results in Arizona's most populous county, Maricopa. (Joshua Roberts-Pool/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House committee looking into the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol sent letters Monday to Reps. Andy Biggs of Arizona, Mo Brooks of Alabama and Ronny Jackson of Texas, asking them to share information about meetings and conversations they had in the days and weeks leading up to the insurrection.

“The Select Committee has learned that several of our colleagues have information relevant to our investigation into the facts, circumstances and causes of January 6th,” Chairman Bennie G. Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat, and ranking member Liz Cheney, a Wyoming Republican, said in a statement.

“As we work to provide answers to the American people about that day, we consider it a patriotic duty for all witnesses to cooperate. We urge our colleagues to join the hundreds of individuals who have shared information with the Select Committee as we work to get to the bottom of what happened on January 6th.”

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

In the letter to Biggs, the panel asks for information about meetings that took place in-person at the White House ahead of the Jan. 6 attacks, as well as remotely, including one on Dec. 21, 2020.

The Select Committee has heard testimony from other witnesses that “suggests that the discussion that day” included plans for Vice President Mike Pence to “unilaterally refuse to count certain states’ certified electoral votes” on Jan. 6 when Congress met to certify the presidential election results.

Rep. Boebert involved in ‘beginning stages’ of White House Jan. 6 planning, ex-aide says

The panel wants to know if Biggs and two other unidentified members of Congress originally came up with the idea of bringing protesters into Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6.

The letter says that Ali Alexander, an “early and aggressive proponent of the Stop the Steal movement who called for violence before January 6th,” has publicly said that Biggs and two other lawmakers crafted the idea.

The panel also wants additional information about conversations Biggs had with state lawmakers and officials about claims the election was “stolen” and efforts to overturn the election results.

The Select Committee is also interested in conversations Biggs and other House Republicans had about receiving pardons for their actions related to attempting to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

“​​We would like to understand all the details of the request for a pardon, more specific reasons why a pardon was sought, and the scope of the proposed pardon,” the letter to Biggs says.

A trio of lawsuits in Arizona that sought to disqualify Republican Reps. Biggs and Paul Gosar and state Rep. Mark Finchem from the ballot for their alleged roles in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol was dismissed in April .

The letter to Brooks is somewhat shorter, asking him to meet with the panel to detail comments he made this March that appear “to provide additional evidence of President Trump’s intent to restore himself to power through unlawful means.”

Brooks said during an interview and a statement that Trump asked him to “rescind” the election of 2020. In the statement, he goes on to write that; “As a lawyer, I’ve repeatedly advised President Trump that January 6 was the final election contest verdict and neither the U.S. Constitution nor the U.S. Code permit what President Trump asks. Period.”

The Select Committee wants to interview Jackson about why “Oath Keepers, including its leader, Stewart Rhodes, exchanged encrypted messages asking members of the organization to provide you personally with security assistance, suggesting that you have ‘critical data to protect.’”

“As you likely know from public disclosures, individuals in these groups have been charged with seditious conspiracy,” Thompson and Cheney wrote . “Several of these individuals are alleged to have plotted the violent overthrow of the United States and allegedly staged weapons at a location near Washington D.C. for that purpose.”

The panel would like to know why members of the organization were interested in Jackson’s location, why they thought he had “critical data” that needed protection, why they wanted to keep Jackson safe and whom he spoke with on his cell phone that day.

The Select Committee said it also wants to record Jackson’s “firsthand observations” of the attack on the U.S. House chamber, during which Jackson was one of the people who barricaded a door to try to stop rioters from getting in.

The letter said panel members would like Jackson to include “the reactions and statements of other members of Congress to the violence at that moment.”

The panel suggested each of the three Republicans meet with the committee the week of May 9, but said other days were an option if the members’ schedules were too packed that week.

The Jan. 6 Select Committee plans to begin holding public hearings on its findings into the insurrection next month.

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST.

The post Jan. 6 panel asks three GOP members of the U.S. House to cooperate in probe appeared first on Colorado Newsline .

Comments / 7

Related
Colorado Newsline

What Andy Biggs says about Colorado Republicans

Republican Party leaders in Colorado say they want to get past stop-the-steal rhetoric. They say voters aren’t interested in hearing about the “big lie” that the 2020 election was rigged against former President Donald Trump. They say they want to look ahead and focus on issues like gas prices, crime and education. Then they contradict […] The post What Andy Biggs says about Colorado Republicans appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

More than 1,500 books have been banned in public schools, and a U.S. House panel asks why

WASHINGTON — A U.S. House Oversight and Reform Committee panel on Thursday examined why thousands of books, predominantly written by marginalized authors, have been banned from public schools, and the impact of those actions on students and teachers. “Most books being targeted for censorship are books that introduce ideas about diversity or our common humanity, […] The post More than 1,500 books have been banned in public schools, and a U.S. House panel asks why appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Colorado Newsline

Congress votes to back Ukraine by suspending normal trade relations with Russia

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Congress on Thursday voted overwhelmingly to suspend normal trade relations with Russia and reinforce a ban on Russian oil imports, following weeks of back-and-forth negotiations over the specifics.  Senators in a pair of rare 100-0 votes agreed to send both measures to the U.S. House, where lawmakers voted 420-3 to suspend […] The post Congress votes to back Ukraine by suspending normal trade relations with Russia appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
State
Arizona State
State
Alabama State
AOL Corp

Democrats urge Biden to use presidential powers, 'whatever means necessary' to protect voters

WASHINGTON – With federal voting rights legislation stalled in Congress, Democratic lawmakers and civil rights activists are calling on the Biden administration to issue anew executive order aimed at better protecting votersagainst restrictive state election laws. Democrats and activists are increasingly disappointed with the lack of progress on passing...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronny Jackson
Person
Paul Gosar
Person
Mike Pence
Person
Mo Brooks
Person
Andy Biggs
Person
Liz Cheney
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#House Republicans#Gop#The U S House#Republican#The Select Committee#Mississippi Democrat#American#The White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
Washington Examiner

Kinzinger says Jan. 6 investigators 'know some things' about Marjorie Taylor Greene

Rep. Adam Kinzinger teased how he and fellow members of the Jan. 6 committee "know some things" about Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. During an appearance Sunday on CBS News's Face the Nation, the Illinois Republican reacted to leaked text messages released by CNN in which Greene spoke to White House chief of staff Mark Meadows about some members pushing for martial law, and her lawyer in a lawsuit to get her off the 2022 ballot insisting the congresswoman was a "victim" of the Capitol riot.
ILLINOIS STATE
Colorado Newsline

Colorado Newsline

1K+
Followers
909
Post
257K+
Views
ABOUT

Colorado Newsline is a nonprofit, nonpartisan, independent source of online news. It launched in July 2020. It provides fair and accurate reporting on politics, policy and other stories of interest to Colorado readers. Newsline is based in Denver, and coverage of activities at the Capitol are central to its mission, but its reporters are devoted to providing reliable information about the environment, health care, education, the economy, the justice system, the functioning of state government, and other topics that concern readers in all parts of the state, from Lamar to Dinosaur, from Durango to Sterling. All Newsline content is free to view.

 https://coloradonewsline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy