MAYOR CANTRELL ISSUES STATEMENT ON NOPD DEPUTY CHIEF PAUL NOEL

NEW ORLEANS — Mayor LaToya Cantrell today issued the following statement on Deputy Chief Noel of the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD):

“Congratulations to NOPD Deputy Chief Paul Noel on his appointment as Chief of Police for the City of Knoxville, Tenn.,” said Mayor LaToya Cantrell. “For over 20 years, Noel has been a dedicated public servant to the residents of New Orleans, and we are deeply grateful for his leadership.”

“Noel has made a name for himself nationally as an advocate for ethical policing, having received an award for his 'Ethical Policing Is Courageous' program in 2021. This, coupled with Deputy Chief Noel’s appointment, demonstrates how other departments from across the country are looking to our police force as models for constitutional policing and police reform. I wish Chief Noel all the best in this new role, and I send my sister-Mayor Indya Kincannon of Knoxville all my love and support.”

