School board to make roughly $8 million in budget cuts

The Frederick County Board of Education will have to trim roughly $8 million from the fiscal 2023 operating budget plan before it’s approved in June — more than usual.

The board’s current planned expenses exceed revenues by $8.15 million, even with a steeper-than-usual increase in funding expected from the county.

The school board’s budget includes money for staff salary increases and new special education resources.

Frederick County Public Schools Budget Officer Heather Clabaugh said balancing this budget would likely be more challenging than in previous years.

“This is one of the largest adjustments we’ll be making,” Clabaugh said.

The board always submits a spending plan to the county in which expenditures exceed revenues, Clabaugh said, usually by about $20 million to $25 million. But this year, the gap between those figures was $48 million.

County Executive Jan Gardner, D, proposed giving $35 million more to the school board than it received this fiscal year — a more dramatic jump than is typical, but still significantly lower than what school officials had requested.

The district requested $378 million for the next fiscal year. Gardner proposed giving the district $365 million.

The County Council has yet to approve Gardner’s budget, but it cannot vote to decrease school board funding.

Unlike in recent years, the system is not counting on an influx of federal and state pandemic relief money, Clabaugh said.

Plus, in the last budget cycle, the district had a $14.75 million surplus to carry over from the previous year, Clabaugh said. This year, that surplus is only $10 million.

Changing economic conditions also affect the budget. The staff recently added almost $900,000 to the board’s projected expenses to account for rising fuel costs, Clabaugh said.

And about $15 million of the board’s projected spending is due to enrollment growth. FCPS is one of the only public school systems in the state that has seen significant growth among its student enrollment during the pandemic — which means it needs to keep adding teachers, administrators and support staff.

“This budget probably has more new positions in it than any budget since I’ve been on the board,” said school board President Brad Young, who is completing his third four-year term. “In the last seven or eight years, we’ve had to take every dollar to give existing staff increases.”

At their work session Wednesday, board members will advise the FCPS staff on where to trim the budget, Young said. Officials typically delete new line items to balance the budget rather than cutting older, more established programs, he said.

The board would not take any money from the $32 million dedicated to staff salary increases, Young said, but all compensation issues are subject to ongoing negotiations with the unions representing FCPS employees.

The current budget allows for a roughly 7% pay bump for workers across the system.

“If they want more, then we’re gonna have a bigger gap,” Young said. “We’ll find out if we’re gonna be able to settle at those numbers.”

The board will discuss the budget at its meetings on May 18 and June 8 before voting for final approval on June 23.

“We will get it balanced,” Young said. “We have to.”

Detailed information on the school board’s budget process and proposed budget is posted at fcps.org/budget.