Van Zandt County, TX

Man arrested for courthouse shooting threats in Van Zandt County

By Steven Pickering
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 2 days ago

A man is behind bars in Van Zandt County after making threats about a shooting at the courthouse.

Van Zandt County Sheriff's Deputies and Canton Police were alerted to postings on Facebook Sunday night. They say David Anthony Damate-Graves wrote a message urging people to stay away from the downtown square because there would be a "rain of lead".

Deputies could not find him Sunday night so they set up surveillance downtown early Monday morning and arrested him outside the courthouse. The sheriff's office says he did have a plastic toy firearm that had been modified to appear real.

He was booked into the Van Zandt County Jail on a charge of making a terroristic threat.

