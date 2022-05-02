ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allouez, WI

New Green Bay Marathon Route Covers More of Allouez, Less of De Pere

By Casey Nelson
94.3 Jack FM
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Cellcom Green Bay Marathon will have a new route this year — utilizing the Mason Street bridge and more streets in Allouez — while eliminating use of the bridge in De Pere, but keeping the lap inside Lambeau Field just before the...

943jackfm.com

