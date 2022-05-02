ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MAYOR CANTRELL ISSUES STATEMENT ON RECOVERY OF KEVIN POOLE JR.'S BODY

New Orleans, Louisiana
 4 days ago

NEW ORLEANS — Mayor LaToya Cantrell today issued the following statement on the recovery of Kevin Poole Jr.'s body:

"Today's news about the recovery of 15-year-old Kevin Poole Jr.'s body from the Mississippi River is absolutely heartbreaking. No parent should have to endure the tragedy of losing a child. Words can never be enough in such a devastating moment, but my thoughts and my prayers are with his family at this time as they will be for some time to come," said Mayor LaToya Cantrell.

